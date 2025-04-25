Chaz Ebert Says ILLUMINATE Film Festival Will Help Light The Way

The ILLUMINATE Film Festival’s stated mission is to elevate human consciousness and inspire lasting personal, social, and planetary transformation through film and media. ‘The festival is dedicated to creating a thriving future for all; we aim to inspire positive personal, community, and planetary change by elevating human consciousness through the universal language of film.”

The 2025 ILLUMINATE Film Festival recently relocated from Sedona, Arizona, and will be held in-person in Santa Barbara, California, from May 1 to 4, 2025. It will be available online from May 5 to 11. The festival showcases narrative features, documentaries, episodic, and shorts in the genre of transformational entertainment. You can also access the festival online in the year-round Virtual Screening Room.

Chaz Ebert will be on hand as this year’s keynote speaker for the festival’s ILLUMINATE Industry Hive event, which will take place May 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. During her keynote address, Chaz will be speaking about the principles found in her book “It’s Time to Give a Feck: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness,” and sharing her thoughts on the power of films as “empathy generators” and how through media, we have the power to transform forgiveness, empathy, compassion, and kindness into tangible action for greater personal and global impact.

Chaz will also serve as one of the judges for the ILLUMINATE Micro-Shorts Film Contest. Finalists will be exhibited at both the in-person and virtual film festival.

“It’s a true privilege to be part of the ILLUMINATE Film Festival’s micro-short film contest, celebrating the Oneness of Humanity.” Chaz shared. Adding, “To witness the power of bite-sized stories to bridge divides and illuminate our shared human experience is not just an honor, but a profound joy.”

This year’s festival theme is Looking Through the Lens of Love. Here’s more about the theme from the festival itself:

This theme explores the transformative power of love—its potential to heal, unite, and reveal the boundless beauty and grace that surround us. In these times of profound uncertainty, divisiveness, and disconnection from our planet and each other, we invite you to expand your consciousness through the universal language of the heart.

Created by local Santa Barbara artist Tricia Evenson, the festival’s poster also aims to explore the confluence of art, spirituality, science, and technology.

Other featured guests this year will include performances by singer Donna De Lory, cellist Brianna Tam, and the LUME Apex troupe from Los Angeles, as well as presentations by writer Emanuel Kuntzelman, author Lynne Twist, poet Mark Nepo, intuitive coaches Matt & Joy Kahn, doctor of Oriental Medicine, Master HeartMath trainer, coach and author Sheva Carr, and musicians The Brothers Koren.

You can learn more about this year’s festival and purchase passes for both the in-person and virtual components at illuminatefilmfestival.com.