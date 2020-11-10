Short Films in Focus: World of Tomorrow 3

Until now, that is.

More on that in a second, but you see how much there is to unpack here? It’s like that every time and it’s one of the reasons I still do this column. A short film like this can have a wealth of ideas to ponder for days while many features can be forgotten in mere seconds. Hertzfeldt’s work can only be digested fully with repeat viewings and each has its own reward. “World Of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime” is no exception.

So, yes, this episode does not involve little Emily, but rather David, her romantic other half from the first film. We first see David resting comfortably in some kind of relaxation contraption, flipping through ads for things such as human gills and death bed memories. As in the first two films, there comes an interruption from the mainstay of this series, an older, cloned Emily Prime (voiced by Julia Pott), who has searched through time to find him and implant a memory of her into his mental hard drive. He must delete space from his brain to make room for this memory and the information in it, which causes him to lose certain basic motor functions. From there, the episode takes on story elements that might remind you of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “12 Monkeys” and “The Terminator.”

Yeah, it’s dense, but it’s also, as always, frequently profound and very, very funny. Hertzfeldt’s work is made up of Gilliam-esque comedic asides, often having to do with technology that hasn’t been properly tested yet, but is used anyway. It speaks to our need for efficiency in the face of common sense. Robots are designed to carry on the likeness and memories of our loved ones, but the results are truly horrifying, providing the films with many doses of dark humor. The pop-up ads that come with this discount form of time travel is one of the series’ funniest gags.

Without the presence of little Emily spouting off lovable nonsense (except for one sequence, which I will not give away), you would think some of the magic would be lost, but that is not so. Hertzfeldt’s work moves at such a pace, you’re not given much of a chance to notice her absence and the way in which he expands the universe here makes for some truly hypnotic eye candy. At the same time, the visual splendor comes with some of the series’ darkest moments. Not all is whimsical and comic this time around. The soul sickness and sense of longing that permeated the first two episodes has remained, but here we also have an element of danger.