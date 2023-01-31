Home Entertainment Guide: January 2023

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, approved by writer-director Terry Gilliam, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring Gilliam and his coscreenwriter, Charles McKeown

Documentary on the making of the film

New video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns about the history of the Baron Munchausen character

Behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s special effects, narrated by Gilliam

Deleted scenes with commentary by Gilliam

Storyboards for unfilmed scenes, narrated by Gilliam and McKeown

Original marketing materials including a trailer and electronic-press-kit featurettes, as well as preview cards and advertising proposals read by Gilliam

Miracle of Flight (1974), an animated short film by Gilliam

Episode of The South Bank Show from 1991 on Gilliam

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic and author Michael Koresky

"Bergman Island" (Criterion)

Mia Hansen-Løve has been earning raves for her latest drama, "One Fine Morning," but I prefer this 2021 puzzle box of a film, one that fascinatingly unpacks creative inspiration. In this movie, Chris (the consistently fantastic Vicky Krieps) and Tony Sanders (Tim Roth) travel to the infamous island of Faro, where Ingmar Bergman worked, lived, and set some of his films. Tony admires Bergman, but Chris is less infatuated with the filmmaking icon, partially because of his treatment of women. She explores the island while working on a screenplay about a woman (Mia Wasikowska, giving one of the best performances of her career) who travels to the island for a wedding and meets a man (Anders Danielsen Lie). The Criterion edition of this character-driven drama includes new interviews with both the director and star, along with a short film shot during the production by Gabe Klinger ("Porto").

Special Features

2K digital master, approved by director Mia Hansen-Løve, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with Hansen-Løve

New interview with actor Vicky Krieps

Cast member Gabe Klinger’s short film Bergman’s Ghosts (2021)

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Devika Girish

"Bones and All"

Luca Guadagnino, the director of "Call Me by Your Name" and "Suspiria," delivered one of his most divisive films in this story of young cannibals in love. Using the practice of eating human flesh as an allegorical jumping-off point for outsiders, "Bones and All" is the tale of Maren Yearly (the excellent Taylor Russell), who flees society when her father can no longer deal with the fact that she's a cannibal. On the road, she meets two men: the bizarrely unsettling Sully (Mark Rylance, going all-in) and the supportive Lee (Timothee Chalamet). What unfolds is a daring coming-of-age story that will be rewatched and reappraised far more than many of the most acclaimed films of 2022.