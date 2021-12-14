The Ten Best Films of 2021

Runner-ups: "Annette," "The Card Counter," "The Disciple," "Flee," "A Hero," "The Lost Daughter," "Passing," "Procession," "Titane," and "The Velvet Underground"

10. "Parallel Mothers"



“Parallel Mothers” marks the seventh collaboration between Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar. After guiding Antonio Banderas, another frequent collaborator, to his best performance in “Pain and Glory,” the director offers Cruz her own candidate for career-best work. In the process, he entrusts her with a subplot that finally explores a topic mostly absent from the director’s canon: the Spanish Civil War. The film begins when Cruz’s photographer, Janis, asks her most recent subject, a forensic anthropologist named Arturo (Israel Elejalde), to assist her in a wartime mass grave’s excavation in her hometown. Her murdered great-grandfather may be buried there, and she’d like to have him moved to a family plot. It’s heavy subject matter, but just when you think Almodóvar is steering away from his melodramatic excesses, as he did with “Julieta,” editor Teresa Font cuts to Janis and Arturo lustily going at it in bed.

That development brings us to the mother in the title, though the pregnant Janis’ relationship to the other Mom-to-be, Ana (Milena Smit) is perpendicular, not parallel. The mature Almodóvar of his last few features reverts to his younger self; he becomes that filmmaker whose love of all things maternal or female was expressed in gestures as rich, ripe and bright as his visuals. Cruz, and her even more impressive co-star, Smit expertly wrestle with the grandest, most excessive twists in the screenplay. Meanwhile, Alberto Iglesias’ scary, moody score and cinematographer José Luis Alcaine’s colors and camerawork add the pungent spices that make melodrama so delicious. It’s only when the film returns to Janis’ hometown that we realize the Sirkian rope-a-dope Almodóvar’s been working on us. Our emotions have been properly tenderized and our guards are down. Suitably primed, we’re hit with the most charged and angry last image in the director’s career. Once again, Almodóvar proves himself a master of effortlessly shifting tone while telling complex stories that fold in on themselves as they gleefully toy with and enthrall the viewer. (Odie Henderson)

9. "Petite Maman"

Quickly shot in secret under pandemic conditions and clocking in at only 72 minutes, Celine Sciamma’s follow-up to her international hit “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” may appear at first glance to be little more than a minor trifle, but even her most devoted supporters may be startled by just how deep and meaningful it really is. Like her other films, it is a sort of a coming-of-age story revolving around female friendships—this time involving two young girls (newcomers Josephine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz, both wonderful) and a fantastical element that shall go unmentioned here in the hopes of preserving the surprise for those catching up with it—but as good as those earlier efforts have been, this one is even better. This is an extraordinarily touching work that serves as a simple story about a couple of kids and as a quietly profound and humane meditation on friendship, family, and the grieving process that never once makes a false step. I first saw this film nearly a year ago when it made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and I doubt that a day has passed since when I haven’t thought about it to some degree. If there was still any debate out there about whether Sciamma deserves to be considered one of the top-tier filmmakers working today, this low-key masterpiece should make the case for her once and for all. (Peter Sobczynski)