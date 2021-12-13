West Side Story Leads the 2021 Chicago Critics Nominees

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced their nominations for the best films and performances of 2021 this morning and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" led the way with a record-setting 11 nominations. Right behind it was Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" with 8 nominations and David Lowery's "The Green Knight" with 7 nominations. The full list is below. Winners will be announced on Wednesday night, December 15th.
Note: RogerEbert.com Publisher Chaz Ebert and Editor Brian Tallerico are members of the CFCA, along with Assistant Editors Nick Allen & Matt Fagerholm, and site contributors Peter Sobczynski, Collin Souter, Isaac Feldberg, Robert Daniels, Mark Dujsik, Sergio Mims, and Clint Worthington.
BEST PICTURE
"Drive My Car"
"The Green Knight"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
David Lowery, "The Green Knight"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage, "Pig"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"
Hidetoshi Nishijima, "Drive My Car"
Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
Agathe Rousselle, "Titane"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"
Colman Domingo, "Zola"
Mike Faist, "West Side Story"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Jeffrey Wright, "The French Dispatch"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Riley Keough, "Zola"
Ruth Negga, "Passing"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Drive My Car" by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Haruki Murakami & Takamasa Oe
"The Green Knight" by David Lowery
"The Lost Daughter" by Maggie Gyllenhaal
"The Power of the Dog" by Jane Campion
"West Side Story" by Tony Kushner
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"The Card Counter" by Paul Schrader
"The French Dispatch" by Wes Anderson
"Licorice Pizza" by Paul Thomas Anderson
"Pig" by Michael Sarnoski
"Red Rocket" by Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
"Belle"
"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. The Machines"
BEST DOCUMENTARY
"Flee"
"Procession"
"The Sparks Brothers"
"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
"The Velvet Underground"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Drive My Car"
"A Hero"
"Petite Maman"
"Titane"
"The Worst Person in the World"
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
"Dune"
"The French Dispatch"
"The Green Knight"
"Nightmare Alley"
"West Side Story"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Dune," Greig Fraser
"The Green Knight," Andrew Droz Palermo
"The Power of the Dog," Ari Wegner
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Bruno Delbonnel
"West Side Story," Janusz Kaminski
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
"Cruella," Jenny Beavan
"Dune," Robert Morgan & Jacqueline West
"The Green Knight," Malgosia Turzanska
"Spencer," Jacqueline Durran
"West Side Story," Paul Tazewell
BEST EDITING
"Drive My Car," Azusa Yamazaki
"Dune," Joe Walker
"The French Dispatch," Andrew Weisblum
"The Power of the Dog," Peter Sciberras
"West Side Story," Michael Kahn & Sarah Broshar
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Annette," Ron Mael & Russell Mael
"Dune," Hans Zimmer
"The French Dispatch," Alexandre Desplat
"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood
"Spencer," Jonny Greenwood
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
"Annette"
"Dune"
"The Green Knight
"Nightmare Alley
"Titane"
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
Emilia Jones, "CODA"
Rachel Sennott, "Shiva Baby"
Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"
MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Rebecca Hall, "Passing"
Sian Heder, "CODA"
Michael Sarnoski, "Pig"
Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"