West Side Story Leads the 2021 Chicago Critics Nominees

BEST PICTURE

"Drive My Car"

"The Green Knight"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

David Lowery, "The Green Knight"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, "Pig"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Hidetoshi Nishijima, "Drive My Car"

Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Agathe Rousselle, "Titane"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Colman Domingo, "Zola"

Mike Faist, "West Side Story"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Jeffrey Wright, "The French Dispatch"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Riley Keough, "Zola"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Drive My Car" by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Haruki Murakami & Takamasa Oe

"The Green Knight" by David Lowery

"The Lost Daughter" by Maggie Gyllenhaal

"The Power of the Dog" by Jane Campion

"West Side Story" by Tony Kushner

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The Card Counter" by Paul Schrader

"The French Dispatch" by Wes Anderson

"Licorice Pizza" by Paul Thomas Anderson

"Pig" by Michael Sarnoski

"Red Rocket" by Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

"Belle"

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. The Machines"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"Flee"

"Procession"

"The Sparks Brothers"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"The Velvet Underground"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Drive My Car"

"A Hero"

"Petite Maman"

"Titane"

"The Worst Person in the World"