There's another thing happening here, involving overlapping dialogue and music cues and split-screen images, and it's just as fascinating: Haynes seems to be trying to find a streaming-era equivalent to the multimedia sound-and-light shows that Warhol and his friends and "discoveries" used to stage around New York in the '60s—the musical/dance/poetry/experimental cinema "happenings" that would comprise the Velvets performing a song, alternate reels of films being projected on walls, selected audience members operating spotlights, and so on, all at the same time. Haynes and cinematographer Ed Lachman light the present-day interviews in the manner of Warhol's "close-up" films, with even-toned lighting and a solid-colored background, in an old fashioned "academy ratio" image that's closer to a square than a rectangle. The effect evokes actual footage taken by Warhol and other Factory-adjacent filmmakers at the time, material that's included here as well.

All of the materials are treated as elements to be arranged in split-screen compositions that evoke Warhol's "Chelsea Girls," a quasi-documentary "experience" that is ideally presented in a movie theater where two 16mm film projectors can run simultaneously, casting two unrelated images side-by-side and letting the soundtracks overlap and become dissonant, a soup of dialogue and sound. ("I don't have to listen to this shit," a Los Angeles studio engineer told the band when they were recording 1968's White Light/White Heat. "I'll put it on record, and I'm leaving. When you're done, come and get me.") During the opening section of the film, half of the split-screen image is an unnerving Warhol closeup of the young Lou Reed staring right at you for minutes on end. Sometimes the other split-screen image will be filled up with images of whatever an expert witness is telling you about in voice-over. Other times you might be seeing out-of-focus images of Manhattan taken from a moving vehicle, or the psychedelic sunbursts of color that occur when a reel of film runs out while passing through a camera's gate. It's Godardian, as in Jean-Luc, but it's also Warholian, and Haynesian, and if you're in the right frame of mind, it's hypnotizing, brain-expanding, and just plain fun.

In addition to new and old material that's directly relevant to the band (including early "music video" footage, and shots of them gallivanting in New York, Los Angeles and other locales), you also see images from filmmakers who either operated contemporaneously with the Factory or inspired them, from Warhol's notorious static-shot "Empire" to fragments of (if my eye doesn't deceive me!) Kenneth Anger's "Scorpio Rising" and Maya Deren's "Meshes of the Afternoon." Sound and image don't merely work together but at cross-purposes, creating a vibe more so than a straightforward narrative. Even when Haynes (who treated some of the same themes fictionally in his music drama "Velvet Goldmine") is being sneakily conventional, verging on a public television-style, "let's all appreciate this incredible thing that happened" mode, you always feel as if you're being immersed in a kaleidoscope of impressions, associations, and anecdotes. They swirl across the screen like the multicolored lights that used to wash over the band during live performances at the Factory, often to the annoyance of Reed and Cale, who wanted their music to be central to the experience, even though they knew intellectually that it was but one part of a larger picture.