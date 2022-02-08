The 2022 Oscar Nominees: A Full List

The 2022 Oscar nominees were announced this morning, with Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" receiving 12 nods, the most of any film. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" received ten nominations, while Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" were given seven nods each. Other major contenders include Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," Sian Heder's "CODA," and Reinaldo Marcus Green's "King Richard."

Below is a full list of the nominees, with hyperlinks to our reviews of each film.