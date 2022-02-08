Roger Ebert Home
The 2022 Oscar Nominees: A Full List

Nick Allen
The 2022 Oscar nominees were announced this morning, with Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" receiving 12 nods, the most of any film. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" received ten nominations, while Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" were given seven nods each. Other major contenders include Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," Sian Heder's "CODA," and Reinaldo Marcus Green's "King Richard." 

Below is a full list of the nominees, with hyperlinks to our reviews of each film. 

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"


BEST ACTRESS 

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"


BEST ACTOR 

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"


BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"


BEST DIRECTOR 

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"


BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"


BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"


BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"


BEST ORIGINAL SCORE 

"Don't Look Up," Nicholas Britell

"Dune," Hans Zimmer

"Encanto," Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers," Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood


BEST ORIGINAL SONG 

"Be Alive" from "King Richard," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast," Van Morrison

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die," Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," Diane Warren

"Nightmare Alley"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"


BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING 

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"


BEST EDITING 

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Tick, Tick… Boom!"


BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"


BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

"Belfast"

BEST SOUND 

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"


BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"


BEST DOCUMENTARY

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Writing with Fire"


BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT 

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"


BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM 

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"


BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run" 

"The Dress" 

"The Long Goodbye" 

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold" 

