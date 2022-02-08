The 2022 Oscar Nominees: A Full List

The 2022 Oscar nominees were announced this morning, with Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" receiving 12 nods, the most of any film. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" received ten nominations, while Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" were given seven nods each. Other major contenders include Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," Sian Heder's "CODA," and Reinaldo Marcus Green's "King Richard."
Below is a full list of the nominees, with hyperlinks to our reviews of each film.
BEST PICTURE
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"West Side Story"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
BEST ACTOR
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Judi Dench, "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"CODA"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Power of the Dog"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Worst Person in the World"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"West Side Story"
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Don't Look Up," Nicholas Britell
"Dune," Hans Zimmer
"Encanto," Germaine Franco
"Parallel Mothers," Alberto Iglesias
"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Be Alive" from "King Richard," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from "Belfast," Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die," Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," Diane Warren
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
"Cruella"
"Cyrano"
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"West Side Story"
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
"Cruella"
"Dune"
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
BEST EDITING
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"The Power of the Dog"
"Tick, Tick… Boom!"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Dune"
"Free Guy"
"No Time to Die"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"West Side Story"
BEST SOUND
"Belfast"
"Dune"
"No Time to Die"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
"Drive My Car"
"Flee"
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
"The Worst Person in the World"
BEST DOCUMENTARY
"Attica"
"Flee"
"Summer of Soul"
"Writing with Fire"
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
"Audible"
"Lead Me Home"
"The Queen of Basketball"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies"
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Affairs of the Art"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Robin Robin"
"The Windshield Wiper"
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
"The Dress"
"The Long Goodbye"
"On My Mind"
"Please Hold"