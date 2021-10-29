To say Nelson’s film is timely would completely disavow the notion that very little has changed. Many of the details sound so familiar that they feel current. Open the paper here in New York City and you’ll read story after story about Rikers Island and how poorly it is run. Prison reform is a constant topic nowadays, as is the issue of suburban police officers who have nothing in common with the urban beats or the people they patrol. In the case of Attica, New York, it had been a prison town since the 1930s. All of its employees were local residents and its inmates were quite often brought in from the boroughs of a city 250 miles away. “They might as well have been aliens,” is how one talking head describes this difference. Lawyer Joe Heath is more blunt: “There was this culture clash. All White guards and a population of prisoners that was 70% to 80% Black and brown.”

We hear a lot from the inmates who survived, but this isn’t a one-sided affair. There are also interviews with residents and relatives of corrections officers. Editor Aljernon Tunsil masterfully puts together a massive amount of amazing, rarely seen footage from inside and outside the prison, some of it too brutal to witness. And as he did in the excellent “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” Nelson shows that those rightfully seeking justice can at times be their own worst enemies. It makes their downfall as complicated as it is tragic. The one thing this film deems incontrovertible is that the men inside Attica, regardless of their sentences, deserved to be treated humanely. “Even though we’re in prison, we’re human beings,” says Arthur Harrison, sharing a sentiment echoed repeatedly by interviewees.

“Something was always going to happen,” says George Che Nieves, one of numerous former prisoners Nelson interviews. “The [prison] population was tired. Tired of lies, promises.” Well before September 9, the facility’s terrifying reputation preceded it. “Attica was known as ‘The Last Place,’ the most strict prison in the state of New York,” explains former inmate Tyrone Larkins. When you went there, you knew you weren’t going to Club Fed. As several interviewees point out, there was a good chance you were incarcerated for doing some very serious, perhaps psychopathic crimes.