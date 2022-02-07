2022 Oscar Nomination Predictions

There’s even room for a film noir in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” although it might be too soon to reward the filmmaker again after his wins for the 2017 Cold War fantasy “The Shape of Water.”

Sadly, with the Golden Globes in disrepair and off the air and the Critics Choice Awards being pushed from its usual January spot to March 13 because of the Omicron variant, audiences likely won’t have seen many clips of the contending crop this year. But the Oscar show will go on, and it’s time for me to put my Oscar expert cred on the line by sharing each of my ten Best Picture choices, as part of my predictions for the top six races. I, like many others, have been seesawing between “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” as the ultimate winner. Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will host on Tuesday starting at 8:18 a.m. ET when the contenders are revealed. The televised award ceremony airs this year on March 27 and will once again be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

BEST PICTURE



“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Given the powerhouse line-up above, it’s unlikely that the voters would allow such blockbusters like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die” to wiggle their way into the top 10.

Denis Villeneuve directing "Dune"

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Campion and Branagh are behind the two of the films most talked-about since they premiered at various festivals in early fall. “Dune” seems to be the designated effects-heavy blockbuster to be invited to the Oscar dance. Most likely “Dune” will be handed a large bouquet of below-the-line craft wins. Alas, Steven Spielberg—who has won Best Director twice before, for 1993’s “Schindler’s List” and 1999’s “Saving Private Ryan”—might be hurt from the lack of box-office sales for his first stab at a musical.