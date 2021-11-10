The Black-and-White Films of the 2021 Award Season

“The Artist” also would be the first Best Picture winner since 1953’s “From Here to Eternity” to be shot in the 4:3 aspect ratio. It also was the first mainly black-and white title to win the top prize since 1993’s “Schindler’s List,” which featured color sequences including a young girl who wore a red coat. Meanwhile, 1960’s “The Apartment,” was the last 100-percent black-and white feature to win.

Now, a decade after “The Artist” made a nostalgic splash, black-and-white photography is en vogue once more. Hints of a revival began with 2018’s “Roma,” which was written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Basing the story on his childhood in Mexico City, the filmmaker also handled the cinematography duties as well. It would receive 10 Oscar nominations and became the first Mexican film to win Best Foreign Language Film. "Roma" also marked the first time that a director won Best Cinematography for their own film.

Also landing a nod for Best Foreign Language Film that year was Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War,” who previously won the prize for his 2013 black-and-white drama “Ida.” Then there was David Fincher’s 2020 release “Mank,” about the making of Orson Welles’s 1941 classic “Citizen Kane.” That Netflix film earned 10 Oscar nominations and won for its production design and cinematography.

Black-and-white photography has been celebrated throughout this current award season, including Wes Anderson’s ode to journalism, “The French Dispatch,” which features certain sequences sans color. Meanwhile, the upcoming “Being the Ricardos,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, takes place over a trying week of filming the classic sitcom “I Love Lucy,” which aired on TV in black-and-white.

While most of these titles are set in the past, director Mike Mills (“Beginners”) chose to use a black-and-white aesthetic for his “C’mon C’mon.” It stars Joaquin Phoenix as a radio journalist who decides to hit the road in order to interview an array of youngsters about the state of the world and their future. His subject hits home, however, when he is forced to bring along his precocious young nephew for the ride.

Several other awards hopefuls aiming for a monochrome look. But top of the list would be film festival fave “Belfast,” which opens in theaters this Friday. Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh presents a wistful re-creation of his childhood that was upended by the explosive violence caused by the "Troubles" in his hometown in 1969. He bookends his film with color photography at the beginning and end of his film, while in between he shares the viewpoint of his nine-year-old protagonist Buddy (played by newcomer Jude Hill) being enthralled with such flashy colorful films as “One Million Years B.C.” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” while lapping up such Westerns such as “High Noon” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” on TV.

