Overdue Oscars: The 2021 Actors Looking for Their First Academy Awards

The performer, who portrayed a woman who would not be ignored in “Fatal Attraction,” could finally be bestowed with gold, if her secondary roles are substantial enough to have impact, or this esteemed star could become the biggest acting loser ever if she is in the race again and fails to win once more.

Close is just the most extreme example of the voters teasing a nominated contender time and time again. Here are some of her thespian cohorts who might just make the cut when nominations are revealed on February 8, 2022.

Ben Affleck – “The Last Duel,” “The Tender Bar”

The actor shared an original screenplay Oscar with Matt Damon for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting” and earned a statue as one of the producers behind the 2012 Best Picture winner “Argo,” but he has been notoriously overlooked for his acting roles by the Academy. He has two chances this year to be cited this season. There is his supporting role in Ridley Scott’s Middle-Ages tale as a Count Pierre d’Alencon who becomes entangled in the feud between two knights, one of which raped the other’s wife. But it is more likely he could be nominated for his role in George Clooney’s coming-of-age tale as an uncle of a fatherless boy who hangs out with patrons at a Long Island bar. Reviews were mixed, but Affleck earned praise for his role.

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune,” “The French Dispatch,” “Don’t Look Up”

This charismatic young actor scored a Best Actor nomination for his 2017 coming-of-age film “Call Me by Your Name” at age 22. That made him the third-youngest competitor ever in the category. This season, he has two chances to compete in the race. He plays Zeffirelli, a student revolutionary in Wes Anderson’s love letter to journalism and a standout in its ensemble cast. But Chalamet is the main human attraction in the sci-fi epic “Dune” as Paul Atreides, the ducal heir of House Atreides and the main hero of the tale. He also appears in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” although his part there is reportedly too small to make Oscar waves.