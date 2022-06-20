Roger Ebert Home
Black Writers Week

Black Writers Week 2022: Table of Contents

The Editors

The following table of contents features all articles published during Black Writers Week 2022 (June 19th through June 26th), arranged in the following categories: intros, features, interviews, reviews, republished features and republished reviews. —The Editors

INTROS

Meet the Guest Editors of Black Writers Week 2022 by Chaz Ebert

Preview: Black Writers Week 2022 Kicks off on Juneteenth, Runs Through Sunday, June 26th by The Editors

An Introduction to Black Writers Week 2022 by Chaz Ebert

FEATURES

15 African-American Filmmakers and Roger Ebert's Birthday Retrospective Reviews by Chaz Ebert

The Antagonism of Blackness in Netflix's Stranger Things by Kaiya Shunyata

Considering Easy To Get: World War II Army Training Films, Segregation, Black Uplift and VD by Sergio Mims

How We Can Use Technology to Connect with the World by Niani Scott

A New Class Of Filmmakers: ABFF and HBO Short Film Award Finalists Bring Their Stories To Life by Aramide Tinubu

Silver Screen Approved: The Top 5 Actors from Hip-Hop by Mack Bates

Subscribe to the Black Women Directors Newsletter by Danielle Scruggs

INTERVIEWS

His Life Mattered: Director Nadia Hallgren and Attorney Ben Crump on CIVIL by Chaz Ebert

I Have to Love My Characters: Peter Strickland on Flux Gourmet by Robert Daniels

REVIEWS 

Beba by Niani Scott

Mind Over Murder by Robert Daniels

REPUBLISHED FEATURES

Jason and Yvonne Lee's Lagralane Spirits Podcast Welcomes Chaz Ebert and Brenda Robinson by The Editors

The New Black Film Rebellion by JM Mutore

Ring the Alarm: The State of Black Kid Joy and What’s at Stake by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly

Whose Gaze: A Roundtable of Black Film Critics at the Movies by The Editors

REPUBLISHED REVIEWS

Atlanta Finally Returns for Season 3, Bolder Than Ever by Ciara Wardlow

Attica by Odie Henderson

CIVIL by Odie Henderson

Colin in Black and White by Ciara Wardlow

A Crime on the Bayou by Steven Boone

Dear White People by Steven Boone 

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street by Robert Daniels

Lightyear by Odie Henderson

Morris from America by Angelica Jade Bastién

Neptune Frost by Robert Daniels

Passing by Odie Henderson

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of CJ Walker by Whitney Spencer

Women of the Movement by Ciara Wardlow

Latest blog posts

Latest reviews

Mind Over Murder
Robert Daniels
Beba
Niani Scott
CIVIL
Odie Henderson
Lightyear
Odie Henderson
Neptune Frost
Robert Daniels
Women of the Movement
Ciara Wardlow

Comments

comments powered by Disqus