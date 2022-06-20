Black Writers Week 2022: Table of Contents

The Antagonism of Blackness in Netflix's Stranger Things by Kaiya Shunyata

Considering Easy To Get: World War II Army Training Films, Segregation, Black Uplift and VD by Sergio Mims

How We Can Use Technology to Connect with the World by Niani Scott

A New Class Of Filmmakers: ABFF and HBO Short Film Award Finalists Bring Their Stories To Life by Aramide Tinubu

Silver Screen Approved: The Top 5 Actors from Hip-Hop by Mack Bates

INTERVIEWS

His Life Mattered: Director Nadia Hallgren and Attorney Ben Crump on CIVIL by Chaz Ebert

I Have to Love My Characters: Peter Strickland on Flux Gourmet by Robert Daniels

REVIEWS

Beba by Niani Scott

Mind Over Murder by Robert Daniels

REPUBLISHED FEATURES

Jason and Yvonne Lee's Lagralane Spirits Podcast Welcomes Chaz Ebert and Brenda Robinson by The Editors



The New Black Film Rebellion by JM Mutore

Ring the Alarm: The State of Black Kid Joy and What’s at Stake by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly

Whose Gaze: A Roundtable of Black Film Critics at the Movies by The Editors

REPUBLISHED REVIEWS

Atlanta Finally Returns for Season 3, Bolder Than Ever by Ciara Wardlow



Attica by Odie Henderson

CIVIL by Odie Henderson

Colin in Black and White by Ciara Wardlow

A Crime on the Bayou by Steven Boone

Dear White People by Steven Boone

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street by Robert Daniels

Lightyear by Odie Henderson

Morris from America by Angelica Jade Bastién

Neptune Frost by Robert Daniels

Passing by Odie Henderson

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of CJ Walker by Whitney Spencer

Women of the Movement by Ciara Wardlow