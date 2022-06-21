How to Get Your Independent Film to a Wider Audience

Getting started in filmmaking can be difficult, but the ultimate goal is to create a story that you can share with others. That starts with identifying your audience and creating a strategy to distribute your film. Today, there are many options to share your film online, but film festivals still remain an important opportunity to be seen by a wider audience, or acquired by a major company. Film fests and contest submissions can be expensive, so it is important to pick festivals that cater to your audience or subject matter. Receiving official selection laurels, four-walling or official online screenings, and awards can boost your film's presence and potential to be purchased by a network, or distribution company. It’s essential that you develop a potential fest schedule, and pre-determine when you will complete your submission or film festival season. If you are lucky, you can sell your film. But in case you don’t, it’s important to know when to throw in the towel.

2. We have created a budget, but how do we get money to produce it?

Creating a realistic budget is an important step in completing and distributing your film. I learned the hard way like many filmmakers, of paying for films myself. But this can be limiting if you know you need to hire a camera, light and sound crew, make-up artist, or union actors. No matter the size of your project or budget, you should practice fundraising as soon as you finish your treatment. You should create a pitch deck, and practice your two-minute elevator pitch with anyone who will listen. Documentaries are primarily funded through grants, fellowships, and institutions. Narrative films or episodics are often eligible for the same grants but are typically funded by private investors, or media companies seeking content to purchase.

You can always crowd-fund or conduct donation campaigns, which can help build your audience. I suggest a different fundraising campaign (and platform) for each phase of your production. People want to see your progress as you go, and breaking up your fundraising goal, can help to make it more obtainable. These also give you an opportunity to refine your campaign message and share regular updates, sizzle reels, and demos from your film. Filmmakers wear many hats, and the further into their careers the more they learn what they have to offer to the industry—i.e. they hustle! To make your films, sometimes you teach film, you work for network TV or a media company, sell t-shirts, pins, photographs, editing lessons, rent out production space, and anything else necessary to produce your films.