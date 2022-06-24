Video: That's That On That Spotlights Moms Mabley and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

As part of Black Writers Week 2022, we are pleased to present two episodes of Taj Rani's web series, "That's That On That," which spotlight the legendary comedian Moms Mabley and singer/songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Rani is a producer, content creator and host with a decade of experience in the digital media space having worked for brands such as BET, Essence and Red Table Talk, and with talent such as Danyel Smith, Janelle Monáe and Amanda Seales. She is currently the Producer for Smart Funny & Black Productions and one of Amanda Seales' co-hosts on Smart Funny & Black Radio on LOL Radio/SiriusXM. Enjoy!—Chaz Ebert

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>