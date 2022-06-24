Roger Ebert Home
Black Writers Week

Video: That's That On That Spotlights Moms Mabley and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

Chaz Ebert

As part of Black Writers Week 2022, we are pleased to present two episodes of Taj Rani's web series, "That's That On That," which spotlight the legendary comedian Moms Mabley and singer/songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Rani is a producer, content creator and host with a decade of experience in the digital media space having worked for brands such as BET, Essence and Red Table Talk, and with talent such as Danyel Smith, Janelle Monáe and Amanda Seales. She is currently the Producer for Smart Funny & Black Productions and one of Amanda Seales' co-hosts on Smart Funny & Black Radio on LOL Radio/SiriusXM. Enjoy!—Chaz Ebert

Chaz Ebert
Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

