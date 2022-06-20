I Have to Love My Characters: Peter Strickland on Flux Gourmet

I was reading an interview you did a couple years ago where you mentioned The Magic Porridge Pot and how you wanted to do a kid’s film concerning celiac disease. And apart from Stones having that affliction, did any other components make it in?

It’s funny because I kind of regret mentioning that because that was gonna be the next film and stuff happened, and it didn't happen. I'm still working on it. It’s just a much bigger film because it’s a kid's fairy tale. So “Flux” is a pre-diagnosis for adults, of course. And the other film is post-diagnosis but for kids. There's a whole world of frustration and pain, when I say pain, I mean emotional pain, you can explore when it comes to the big bad world; when you've got one of these things and you’re dealing with people’s attitudes and a lot of ignorance.

A friend of mine has a son who is allergic to peanuts and she was flying somewhere with her son and this guy just sat next to him, started eating peanuts and she explained to him the situation and he just completely ignored her. He just said, it's my right to eat what I wanna eat. So you’re even dealing with someone's feelings, it's about life or death if someone goes into an Anaphylactic shock. So it's just extraordinary how much ignorance there is out there.

I'm not gonna go on this mission to make five or ten films about stomach issues. [laughs] I feel I'm not aware of this stuff being done and I feel there's stuff to explore. These are very human stories. Who knows what’s next? Because obviously you rely on funding. We live in a different world with the pandemic and God knows what else these days. But the will is there to make that other film.

It sounded so interesting when I read about it. I thought: I wonder how he got from point A to point B on that one.

Yeah, they're two different points basically.

From what I understand you don’t often use a shot list. Did you use one this time around?

We have shot lists in terms of Tim Sidell, who shot the film, and you'll have this piece of paper with the eyelines, especially with the dinner scenes. And I wouldn't call it a shot list. It's more diagrams of arrows of where they're looking in terms of the camera and in relation to each other. But I've always been, and this is my downfall, cuz it's often bit me on the backside, but I'm into spontaneity. There's so much you discover onset. Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani are great filmmakers, and as far as I know, they storyboard every single shot. They're so precise and it works for them. It works really well. Everyone's different. I just can't can't work that way. I have to be there on set. You pay the price for it, of course. Cause you lose time and you don't always get to the shots you want to do.