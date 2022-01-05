One imagines that the title alludes to this being the first installment of a historical anthology series, like National Geographic’s “Genius” but highlighting female civil rights leaders. But though Mamie Till is undoubtedly the protagonist here, the series is more like an ensemble piece; that Warren even has the most lines or screen time in many of the episodes is doubtful. Meanwhile, prominent civil rights activist and NAACP regional secretary Ruby Hurley (Leslie Silva) has a minor role lacking any significant trajectory or narrative relevance. She feels like a last-minute addition, a band-aid slapped on following a late stage realization that the movement, as depicted in the series, is bizarrely lacking in women save for Mamie. There are also lines sprinkled in about women being the backbone of the movement, and audience shots of Mamie speaking to crowds generally predominated by women, but it all feels more like lip service. When it comes to who is actually given meaningful screen time, the series does not consistently practice what it preaches.

"Women of the Movement" has its merits: it recounts an infuriating key moment in US history with a compelling amount of compassion and historical accuracy, and is able to both not gloss over the horror of Emmett Till's fate while avoiding a descent into dehumanizing torture porn. But it ultimately does not feel like the most effective version of what it could be. The most effective version of this series is buried under the weight of an overly generic legal drama with overgrown subplots that steal from the momentum and impact of Mamie’s story instead of supporting it. One particularly baffling storyline about two white reporters—one Southern, one Northern—covering the Emmett Till case is so far removed from everything else that the pair are like an ineffective Greek chorus.

As is unfortunately always the case with anyone whose legacy is tragically the means of their death, Emmett Till’s murder is widely known, but his identity as a living boy is rarely considered. “Women of the Movement” makes the compelling choice to spend a significant portion of the first episode introducing Emmett Till (Cedric Joe) as a goofy, affectionate boy; a sharp dresser who endearingly if ineffectively tries to impress girls and wants to go on adventures with his cousins and is known to those who love him as Bobo. The foreshadowing then becomes aggressive—promising he will have “the time of his life” in Mississippi, discussing how he will make some woman “very happy someday.” Here again the series indicates promising intentions and then oddly undermines those intentions. It takes the pointed stance of introducing and spending time with Emmett as a child with hopes and dreams, but then never misses an opportunity to emphasize his rapidly approaching demise with the subtlety of a flashing neon sign.