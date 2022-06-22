How Microaggressions Toward Black Journalists Continue to Hold Everyone Back

Post Covid and #BLM, there was an avalanche of talking but very action behind the words or promises from those in power positions in the entertainment industry. Promises made by multicultural divisions of major studios and/or multicultural firms, in response to a lack of diversity in the media, are now being met with an overwhelming sense of disappointment. In addition, if one dares speak out on this subject, those conversations are met with whispers, disdain, and disapproval from not only the powers that be, but from inside the freelance digital community itself.

Fear of being blackballed causes most to keep quiet and shudder at the possibility of being axed off the access grid. While few outlets have done enormously well in keeping their word to enhance diverse voices and presence, it seems many felt pressured to follow suit only when it fit a headline of the moment. Those same outlets, editors, and public relations entities who had a Black fist or black box in their social media, spoke out against Asian hate, or tried desperately to prove they were down with the brown (i.e. Indigenous and Latino) were not walking the walk but doing a whole lot of talking.

Personally, the access I have been afforded is relatively decent across the board, but this is an issue that applies to journalists of color at all experience levels and not merely a singular viewpoint. To get to this place, I have worked my tail off and no one has given me anything. Like others, I have seen the best and the worst sides of this issue while being guilty of a few things here and there as well.

In an attempt to address these aforementioned issues, I would engage in conversations with power brokers to brainstorm how to incorporate a lasting and fulfilling shift for both sides. While many of those meetings were productive, questions and concerns still remain on all sides.