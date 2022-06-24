Baldheaded Woody Harrelson plays the titular Torontonian, a very effective hitman whose vicious reputation for torturing precedes him. We see him plying his trade in an early scene. Hired to extract information by any means necessary, The Man From Toronto (as he is credited) displays an impressive array of cutlery in front of his prey before monologuing his origin story. See, when he was a young boy being raised “on a frozen lake 500 miles from nowhere,” his grandfather was suddenly attacked by a grizzly bear. The bear made mincemeat of Grandpa while his grandson watched from afar. Pleading for mercy once the torture begins will have no effect; any empathy the hitman had died on that frozen lake. The story works—the guy confesses and is granted a much quicker death than his silence would have bought.

The Man From Toronto takes orders from a woman his phone refers to as the “Handler.” The film initially plays coy with her identity, but her distinctive voice immediately identifies the actor who plays her. The Handler (as she is credited) has men in other locations: Miami, Tokyo, Moscow, and so on. She’ll eventually call on them when she thinks her man in Toronto has gone rogue. These guys have massive egos and apparently live in the shadow of their Canadian co-worker. The Miami guy (Pierson Fode), first seen beating a man to death with a golf club, seems to have a pre-existing beef that keeps him turning up every so often like a bad penny.

So much for the darkly comic hitman thriller plot element. The underachiever story comes from Teddy. He is such a screwup that his patient, loving wife, Lori (Jasmine Mathews) tells him her firm uses his name to describe when someone botches something. “You’re a verb!” she says with glee. We see her husband repeatedly “teddying” in the sequence of YouTube workout videos that open “The Man From Toronto.” At least Hart is diesel enough to pull off playing a guy advertising weight training items like the “TeddyBand” (which pops and slaps him in the face) and the “TeddyBar,” a pull-up rack whose workout consists of its user being accidentally crushed under the falling equipment.