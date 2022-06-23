Common Grounds and Various Teas

“I told that man, you cannot sell me this bucket on wheels. It’s beneath me,” she says in an accent as brown as her skin. “He didn’t like that. Now, rather than me convincing him, he’s convincing me to lower the price. ‘Til I have mercy, I take this car from him for $45 and I let him buy the beers.”

I huff and turn away from her. “Can you stop now?” I mumble.

"I could,” Mama says, like she’s sharing secrets, “but I could also be swallowed and spit back out as something flavorless.”

I stare out of the grimy passenger side window, ignoring her reflection and the miles that pass behind it. Ignoring her perennial smile.

She doesn’t stop. “We speak our own names because if you don't define yourself, you allow others to steal your shape.”

“Nice. Wish I had a name.” I grumble. “I guess my existence is futile.”

Not that she cares.

Her side eye is next level when she says, “Try harder.” Then she laughs, unbothered, making her dreadlocks bounce. Mama’s nails tap the steering wheel of her 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit. She says she bought it in 1983 with shiny words instead of coins… blah blah blabber blah blah…I’m not really listening.

A notification PINGS on my Tattle App. My phone shows a dark skinned mermaid with flowing braids and a sea serpent’s tale. The avatar bounces for my attention. I click it and grin. “It’s Auntie Wah,” my words interrupt mama’s laughter.

“What she say?”

“Mah-ma,” I groan. “She didn’t say much. She’s checking in.”

My family has a coded system. Mama and her siblings live for words--written, word-of-mouth, word of each other. They use social media to let each other know they’re safely playing out one more chapter of their lives. For one more day. The covert ops annoy me but I get it.