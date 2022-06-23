The Great Adventure of Raising a Family in Another Country

We kept the bilingual dream alive by initially enrolling the children in Mandarin immersion educational daycare programs and then we shifted to Spanish immersion academic environments but it still was not going as planned. We hired bilingual childcare providers as well, but it's hard to get maximum exposure for your kids while living in Baltimore. Our family and friends grew tired of hearing us talk about wanting our kids to be bilingual and possibly living abroad in Central America or East Africa. Then Covid happened and the world changed. We pulled the kids out of private immersion virtual school and placed them in virtual public school. To supplement language we did virtual classes three times a week for the oldest two with a gentleman in Spain.

In later summer 2020, we agreed that we were not having any more children. I took proactive healthcare measures; it was time to go. Next, we quietly started planning our escape. But to where? My spouse diligently researched countries in Central America. We went back and forth about locations. We previously had visited Panama, and knew that was not the vibe we were going for. Nicaragua is beautiful but we read some challenging ex-pat stories. We also heard that Guatemala was a lovely country but we truly wanted to be on the coast. Ultimately, we decided to move our family of six to Costa Rica, a country we had never visited. We chose the Pacific Coast because of the beaches, proximity to an international airport, and the schools. We heavily considered the Afro-Caribbean part of the country but the school system and infrastructure were not developed enough for our virtual work needs. We have visited the Atlantic Coast (Afro Caribbean) and it is marvelous. We often talk about ways we could make living there work.

Living in Costa Rica has been a great adventure. We chose an immersion international school that all four of our children attend. We are in our second house. The first was an Airbnb but now we are in a long-term rental. We have created positive relationships in both communities. Also, one of the coolest things is that the culture really embraces family and community in this country. For example, our children have health insurance coverage included in their school tuition. In addition, we have a family healthcare plan to cover everything else. It has come in great use. In late May, my spouse had to have emergency gallbladder surgery. She was evaluated and underwent a laparoscopic procedure for a fraction of what it would cost back home. Our Expat and Tico community rallied around to support us. I was traveling in the United States when all this occurred.