Meet the Guest Editors of Black Writers Week 2022

Starting this coming Sunday, June 19th, we will celebrate Juneteenth with our second Black Writers Week 2022. We have invited back three film critics and journalists to once again serve as Guest Editors to help us shape the content we will be publishing. As the week goes on, we will give you a glimpse into some of the articles and reviews we will cover. Today, I want to introduce the Guest Editors with their headshots and brief biographies. Meet Danielle Scruggs, Robert Daniels and Sergio Mims. Black Writers Week 2022 will run from Sunday, June 19th, through Sunday, June 26th. You can find all the articles from our inaugural Black Writers Week from last year here.—Chaz Ebert
DANIELLE SCRUGGS
Danielle A. Scruggs (she/her) is a photographer, photo editor, and writer based in Chicago, Illinois. She is also the founder and editor of Black Women Directors, an online digital library highlighting the work of Black women and non-binary filmmakers throughout the Diaspora. She has written about art, culture, and film for RogerEbert.com, The Triibe, Ebony, Essence, Teen Vogue, The Chicago Reader and Observer.com.
"I’m just grateful to be a part of a project that is amplifying the voices of incredible Black writers and other creatives in the film and TV industry," writes Scruggs.
ROBERT DANIELS
Robert Daniels is a freelance film critic based in Chicago with a MA in English.
He’s the founder of 812filmreviews, and had freelance bylines in The New York Times, in the Los Angeles Times, at RogerEbert.com, at Polygon, and at The Playlist. He has written widely about Black American pop culture and issues of representation in film and television.
SERGIO MIMS
Sergio Mims is a film critic and journalist and is the host and producer of the monthly Bad Mutha’ Film Show WHPK-FM (88.5PM Chicago) a screenwriter and appears every week on the Movie Madness podcast on the Now Playing Network. He is also the co-founder and co-programmer of the Black Harvest Film Festival in Chicago which is one of the largest black festivals in the world and which this year will be celebrating its 28th continuum year. He is also the classical music programming chief on WHPK-FM with his own show on Tuesday afternoons
A former member of the Director's Guild of America as an assistant director both here in Chicago and Los Angeles and Mims is also a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association and is also a commentator for Blu-ray DVDs for Vinegar Syndrome, Scorpion Releasing, Imprint Films, Kino Lorber and Arrow Films. He also was a guest host and presenter at this years Turner Classics Movie Film Festival in Los Angeles.
"I am extremely happy to be part again of Black Writers Week at RogerEbert.com," writes Mims. "It is a great opportunity for Black writers who love movies to further develop and express their deep love and interest in films and filmmaking."
Click here to read our table of contents from Black Writers Week 2021.