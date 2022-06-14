Meet the Guest Editors of Black Writers Week 2022

"I’m just grateful to be a part of a project that is amplifying the voices of incredible Black writers and other creatives in the film and TV industry." Danielle Scruggs.

DANIELLE SCRUGGS

Danielle A. Scruggs (she/her) is a photographer, photo editor, and writer based in Chicago, Illinois. She is also the founder and editor of Black Women Directors, an online digital library highlighting the work of Black women and non-binary filmmakers throughout the Diaspora. She has written about art, culture, and film for RogerEbert.com, The Triibe, Ebony, Essence, Teen Vogue, The Chicago Reader and Observer.com.

"I’m just grateful to be a part of a project that is amplifying the voices of incredible Black writers and other creatives in the film and TV industry," writes Scruggs.

ROBERT DANIELS

Robert Daniels is a freelance film critic based in Chicago with a MA in English.

He’s the founder of 812filmreviews, and had freelance bylines in The New York Times, in the Los Angeles Times, at RogerEbert.com, at Polygon, and at The Playlist. He has written widely about Black American pop culture and issues of representation in film and television.

SERGIO MIMS

Sergio Mims is a film critic and journalist and is the host and producer of the monthly Bad Mutha’ Film Show WHPK-FM (88.5PM Chicago) a screenwriter and appears every week on the Movie Madness podcast on the Now Playing Network. He is also the co-founder and co-programmer of the Black Harvest Film Festival in Chicago which is one of the largest black festivals in the world and which this year will be celebrating its 28th continuum year. He is also the classical music programming chief on WHPK-FM with his own show on Tuesday afternoons