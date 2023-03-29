Home Entertainment Guide: March 2023

Buy it here

4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY MEDIABOOK COLLECTOR'S EDITION

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary from director Edward Berger

Making of Featurette

Trailer

Teaser

24-page booklet featuring " Sharing the German Perspective" - A Conversation With Edward Berger and "A Machine Of Death Unlike Any Experienced Before" - An Interview With Historian And Professor Daniel Schönpflug

"Babylon"

What a quick burnout and fade away it felt like Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" had. In December, it was one of the most controversial and divisive films of the year. Three months later, I don't feel like anyone is talking about it. However, this kind of quick burst of adoration, along with a complete Oscar snubbing, can often be good for the legacy of a film because it helps build its unloved status among the people who truly adore it. They will admire the new steelbook edition of the Hollywood epic, but this feels like a placeholder for those who love "Babylon" given its relatively thin slate of special features. Sure, there are a few interesting featurettes, but this is a film that, despite my reservations about it overall, produced some of the best critical writing of the last few months. There should be more analysis and more of a deep dive into its production, and I bet there will be in an eventual special edition.

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon — The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon — Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon — Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz's musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

"Dragonslayer"

The list of films that have never been released on Blu-ray is a fascinating one, and Matthew Robbins' "Dragonslayer" was on it until just last week. Now available in a restored 4K edition, this is a loaded physical release for a movie with a devoted fan base that includes Guillermo del Toro, who took time from his busy schedule to record a commentary track with the director. If that's not enough, Robbins returns in special features, accompanied by the legendary Phil Tippett and others who brought this ambitious fantasy film to life. A significant bomb when it was released, "Dragonslayer" built an audience on VHS, and they're the ones who should be drawn to this impressive catalog release, one that doesn't just finally put a lost film on a new format but treats it like a classic.