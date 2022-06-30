Home Entertainment Guide: June 2022

Buy it here

"The Bad Guys"

Loosely based on the books by Aaron Blabey, this film has quietly become one of the biggest hits of 2022, making over $240 million and counting worldwide in the middle of a pandemic. Why has it become such a smash? It plays to a wide demographic. Kids can enjoy the fast-moving action of a film about a wolf (cleverly voiced by Sam Rockwell) who gets caught up in a plot that involves him possibly going "good" while adults can admire the film's obvious inspirations, which include everything from Tarantino to Soderbergh's "Ocean's" films. It also has a fun, diverse voice cast that includes Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos. It's not a modern classic but it's a reasonably entertaining diversion, which feels pretty valuable in the chaos that is 2022.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

In an era where it feels like only blockbusters can make money, one of the joys of 2022 was watching this film skyrocket up the box office charts, becoming the most successful film in the history of A24. How did it happen? Inventive, creative filmmaking, anchored by a truly phenomenal performance by a living legend. I'm not 100% sure that all of "EEAAO" comes together in the end (and it's way too long), but I am positive that Michelle Yeoh gives one of the best performances of the year. She's just perfect here and the great joy of the film is watching her play in the sandbox lovingly crafted by the Daniels in a way that makes it feel like no one else could have played this role.

"Farewell Amor" (Criterion)

Ekwa Msangi's Sundance drama was an unexpected but welcome choice for the Criterion collection. It's a gentle character study about a man (a great Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) who is reunited with his wife Esther (Zainab Jah) and daughter Sylvia (future household name Jayme Lawson) after 17 years apart. A different aspect of the immigrant story is told here in a film that's at its best when it just focuses on its well-crafted characters. Msangi injects some unneeded drama into the final act that's disappointing in the form of a dance-off, but it fits thematically in that this film is an act of expression. Criterion also includes a commentary and they do one of my favorite things they do with new filmmakers, including several early shorts from the director, including the one that was expanded into this feature.