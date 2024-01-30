Home Entertainment Guide: January 2024

Buy it here

Audio Commentary by Filmmaker/Historian Steve Mitchell and Combat Films: American Realism Author Steven Jay Rubin

Theatrical Trailer

"Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe" (Arrow)

José Mojica Marins is a Brazilian writer, director, and actor who became internationally influential under the stage name of Coffin Joe. Recognizing and hopefully elevating his legacy, Arrow Films has released an incredible box set of his most important work, loaded with special features, and even a collector's book with new writing on the iconic character and creator. Coffin Joe originally existed only as the bad guy in 1964's "At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul," one of 10 films included in this incredible box set. All of the films have been restored in 4K (as best they can be with the elements available) and simply LOADED with special features. This is one of the best horror box sets in years, a must-own not just for fans of Coffin Joe, but for those who have never heard of him before too.

Brand new 4K restorations from the best available elements

Original lossless mono audio for all films (except Embodiment of Evil)

Optional English subtitles on all films

Coffin Joe: Against the World!, an illustrated collector's book featuring new writing by Tim Lucas, Carlos Primati, Jerome Reuter, Amy Voorhees Searles, Kyle Anderson, and Paula Sacramento

Reversible sleeves featuring newly commissioned artwork by Butcher Billy

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Butcher Billy

12 postcard-sized double-sided art cards

Disc 1: At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul

Brand new 4K restoration from a 35mm interpositive and a 35mm print

Archive audio commentary with writer, director and star José Mojica Marins, filmmaker Paulo Duarte and film scholar Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)

Coffin Joe's Sadean Underworld, a new video essay by film scholar Lindsay Hallam

Damned: The Strange World of José Mojica Marins, the definitive documentary on the life and work of José Mojica Marins by André Barcinski and Ivan Finotti

Bloody Kingdom, José Mojica Marins' first short film with director's commentary

The Adventurer's Fate and My Destiny in Your Hands, excerpts from early works by José Mojica Marins

Theatrical trailer

Disc 2: This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse / The Strange World Of Coffin Joe

Brand new 4K restoration of This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse from the original 35mm camera negative and 35mm interpositive

Brand new 4K restoration of The Strange World of Coffin Joe from a 35mm interpositive and a 35mm print

Archive audio commentaries for both films with José Mojica Marins, Paulo Duarte and Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)

Eccentric of Cinema, a new interview with author Stephen Thrower examining the early life and influences of José Mojica Marins

On Tonight's Horror Show!, a new video essay by film scholar Miranda Corcoran looking at the mythic figure of Coffin Joe within the canon of horror hosts

Alternative ending for The Strange World of Coffin Joe with commentary by José Mojica Marins

Theatrical trailers

Disc 3: The Awakening Of The Beast / The End Of Man

Brand new 4K restoration of The Awakening of the Beast from a 35mm interpositive and a 35mm print

Brand new 4K restoration of The End of Man from the original 35mm camera negative

Archive audio commentaries for both films with José Mojica Marins, Paulo Duarte and Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)

The Strange Mind of Coffin Joe, a new interview with author Guy Adams exploring the esoteric aspects of José Mojica Marins

A Woman for Joe, a new video essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas exploring the complex gender politics of Marins' filmography

Alternate opening titles for The Awakening of the Beast

Theatrical trailers

Disc 4: When The Gods Fall Asleep / The Strange Hostel Of Naked Pleasures

Brand new 4K restoration of When the Gods Fall Asleep from a 35mm film print, the only known existing element

Brand new 4K restoration of The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures from the original 35mm camera negative

The Demonic Surrealism of Coffin Joe, a new interview with scholar and filmmaker Virginie Sélavy exploring the parallels between the work of José Mojica Marins and the European and South American surrealist movements

Delirium, Surrealism, and Vision, a new interview with author Jack Sargeant

Apostle of Evil, a new interview with Dennison Ramalho (co-writer of Embodiment of Evil) about his early connection to Coffin Joe

Mojica in the Snow: Tonight I Incarnate at Sundance!, footage of Marins attending the Sundance Film Festival in 2001

A Blind Date for Coffin Joe, a short film by Raymond "Coffin Ray" Castile

Theatrical trailer for The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures

Disc 5: Hellish Flesh / Hallucinations Of A Deranged Mind

Brand new 4K restorations of both films from the original 35mm camera negatives

Archive audio commentary for Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind with José Mojica Marins, editor Nilcemar Leyart, Paulo Duarte and Carlos Primati (Portuguese with English subtitles)

Aesthetics of Garbage: José Mojica Marins, a Complicated Icon, a new interview with filmmaker Andrew Leavold (The Search for Weng Weng) examining Marins' place in the Marginal Cinema movements of the 60s and 70s

Beyond Good and Evil, a new video essay by film critic Kat Ellinger

Theatrical trailers

Disc 6: Embodiment Of Evil

Original lossless DTS-HD Ma 2.0 and 5.1 audio options

Archive audio commentary with producer Paulo Sacramento and co-screenwriter Dennison Ramalho (Portuguese with English subtitles)

Learning from the Master, a new interview with screenwriter Dennison Ramalho

Fantasia Film Festival Premiere Footage, archival footage of José Mojica Marins at the film's premiere

Apprenticeship of Evil, an archival interview in which Ramalho pays tribute to José Mojica Marins and looks back on their friendship

Official Making Of and Experimental Making Of, two archival featurettes about the production

Deleted scenes with commentary by director José Mojica Marins

Visual Effects: Purgatory, an archival featurette with commentary by director José Mojica Marins

Storyboards, an archival featurette with commentary by director José Mojica Marins

Theatrical trailer

"Mean Streets" (Second Sight)

How do you feel about owning two copies of the same movie? What if it's a movie as phenomenal as Martin Scorsese's timeless "Mean Streets"? Because the truth is that last year's Criterion 4K release of the 1973 classic is a must-own, but so is the newly-issued 4K release by the U.K. company Second Sight, who put the same kind of love and care into their supplemental material as the industry leader. One has to imagine that the 4K transfer is identical, so what potential buyers probably want to know about most of all is the bonus features, which are pretty impressive. The 1973 promo video "Back on the Block" that was included on the Criterion release, along with the scene commentary from Scorsese & Amy Robinson and footage from a 2011 DGA event, do double duty on both editions, but Second Sight also includes a new commentary by two Scorsese experts, a new interview with the producer, and another archival featurette. Most interestingly, they include an entire feature-length documentary titled "Mardik: Baghdad to Hollywood," about the writer Mardik Martin, who wrote not only "Mean Streets" but "Italianamerican" and "New York, New York."