At The Movies With Matt Zoller Seitz On His Birthday

2021. Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." Overwhelmed and moved by this one; Spielberg's choreography of (and for) the camera is as impressive as the footwork. The changes to the script and story turned it into a coded commentary on the battles over immigration (and related xenophobia) of the present (Spielberg does this kind of thing a lot; "Lincoln," "Bridge of Spies," and "The Post" are some other recent-ish examples). Superior to the original, overall, and not just because the performers all do their own singing and nobody's trying to pass. The sheer imagination and precision on display is overwhelming and made Leonard Bernstein's score and Stephen Sondheim's lyrics all the more effective at provoking thought and stirring the heart. Some of the sequences (especially "Cool," reinvented as a little action movie set piece) have a richness and multilayered thoughtfulness that most full-length features can't muster. I was a wreck during the final credits thinking about how much both Jennifer and Nancy would have loved this movie. I watched "The Power of the Dog" on Netflix late that night or possibly in the wee hours of the next day. Like so many Jane Campion films, it has a dreamlike intensity that comes from creating a tactile environment for the characters even while telling a story loaded with mythological and symbolic references ("Sweetie" and "The Piano" are even better examples of this).

2022. "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first James Cameron movie that was preceded by predictions of failure was "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" in 1991, then the most expensive movie ever made, and it went on to become the biggest hit released in theaters that year. The same thing happened with the Cameron films "True Lies," "Titanic" and the first "Avatar"; three of those four films were business-realigning smash hits that changed motion picture technology, and "Avatar" also changed distribution (theaters couldn't show it in 3-D without converting from film to digital projectors). The first "Avatar" sequel has nothing genuinely new to offer, and like its predecessor is mainly a spectacular reworking of primordial cliches, and messages that are more like bumper-sticker slogans (family is the most important thing!). But it's all put across with absolute sincerity, the water and underwater effects are astonishing, and there are a lot of subtle (for James Cameron) touches that lend a bit of heft to what is essentially a comic-book adventure pitched at the widest possible audience (such as the predicament of Stephen Lang's bad guy, whose consciousness is uploaded into a Na'vi body after being killed in the first movie, and goes off chasing revenge against the person who killed him. It's as if the Ship of Theseus conundrum had been turned into a living creature).

2023. "Wonka." Reviewed this for the website and liked it pretty well. Liked it better the second time. Always respected Timothee Chalamet as an actor but didn't believe that he as a bona fide movie star, even after the first "Dune," but I was convinced by the "Noodle" number, which begins in the giraffe cage at the zoo and continues airborne with Wonka and Noodle climbing rooftops while holding onto a bundle of helium balloons. Movie stars are people who get cast in movie star parts and then proceed to behave as if they actually belong in that spot, never letting even a sliver of doubt pierce the veil of illusion surrounding them. It's not about acting ability, although it's nice when the star is also a good actor. It's about making the audience feel as if they're in good hands, and that it's their guy (or girl) up there, representing them somehow.