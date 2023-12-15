It's all formulaic, for sure—proudly so, with self-referential jokes and outrageous puns so numerous that they would be insufferable if they weren't charming. But King, cowriter Simon Farnaby and their collaborators get the tone just right from the very beginning and never lose control of it, or the pacing for that matter, and although there are a few satirical or metaphorical touches that aren't too hard to see if you're looking for them, they're brief, and conveyed with a throwaway sensibility, often as sight gags, so as not to salt the candy to the point where it drowns out the sweetness.

Wonka and the film's other main character, the resilient, resourceful Noodle (Calah Lane), who becomes his best friend and partner in adventure, are plucky orphans, which automatically renders them sympathetic. Wonka even carries around the last chocolate bar created by his mom, a candy-maker who raised him in the jungle, and stares at it whenever he needs inspiration. (Mama Wonka is played in flashbacks by Sally Hawkins, who's become a good luck charm for big-budget fantasies.) The main bad guys are a triumvirate of all-powerful businessmen (Paterson Joseph's Slugworth, Matt Lucas's Prodnose, and Matthew Banton's Fickelgruber) who control the manufacturing and distribution of candy, keep the city's corrupt police force under their thumbs (including the chocoholic chief of police, played by Keegan-Michael Key), and have gotten laws passed that make it almost impossible for anybody else to break into the business. The central storyline of young Wonka trying to make a go of it as a chocolatier is a variation of a Horatio Alger-inspired old-movie melodrama template that often begins with an eager young man from the country stepping off a bus a big city, wearing an old suit and a tattered straw hat and carrying sticker-covered suitcases get stolen they instant he sets them down.

"The greedy beat the needy every time," Wonka is warned by another character. The script illustrates that idea from its opening musical sequence, which shows Wonka spending the six measly farthings he still has in his pocket on such legally mandatory expenses as a fine for daydreaming. He's taken in by a seemingly kindhearted local innkeeper (Olivia Colman's Mrs. Scrubbit) and her right-hand man, a looming, bass-voiced dunderhead named Bleacher (Tom Davis), only to belatedly figure out that once he signed into the hotel, he agreed to pay the bill with his own labor if necessary, and every single thing he does adds a new charge to the bottom line, including walking upstairs to his room. (The constant fines levied throughout this movie on all but the rich are a Dahl-like touch, bordering on Dickensian. Ditto the cruel characters' tendency to slap, punch, and kick the powerless, including Noodle, who's just a kid.)