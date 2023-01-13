The State of the Oscar Race: A Crazy Week Offers Clarity to Key Categories

The Golden Globes Are Back?

The 80th Annual Golden Globes ceremony was broadcast once again on NBC this week after a year filled with controversy. In 2022, the tarnished event was forced to clumsily use Twitter to announce its winners online. But this time, the show returned to its usual venue for a Tuesday night event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. A wave of celebrities attended once more with Emmy-winning comic Jerrod Carmichael (“On the Count of Three”) hosting the show, but it was an event that wasn’t free of the controversies that have swirled around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

TV shows also competed for Globe honors—“The White Lotus” and “Abbott Elementary” were big winners this year—but savvy Oscarologists zero in on the films in contention. At this point, it seems that Steven Spielberg’s very personal “The Fablemans” is the front-runner for Oscar glory after it claimed HFPA trophies for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Motion Picture - Drama.

The other front-runner film is Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which was bestowed with Best Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Comedy for its leading man, Colin Farrell. Cate Blanchett’s Golden Globe-winning role as a haughty orchestra conductor in “TÁR” seems destined to be the front-runner for Best Actress at the moment. As for Best Actor, keep your eyes and ears open for Globe-winner Austin Butler, who brings to life the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll in “Elvis.”

Also picking up speed is the bonkers “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The most brilliantly bananas movie of 2022 absolutely lives up to its title. Michelle Yeoh kicks all types of butt as a time-traveling laundromat manager in a multiverse of madness. Yeoh rightfully earned Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical and her co-star Ke Huy Quan matched her with a Best Supporting Actor trophy. As a footnote, the actor got to reunite with Spielberg, thanking him for casting him in the role in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” as a child.