The Best Television of 2020

12. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (HBO)

True crime as a genre has been popular for decades: kicked off by the smashing success of Truman Capote’s 1966 nonfiction work In Cold Blood, sustained by weekly newsmagazines like “Dateline,” “48 Hours,” and “20/20,” and most recently reinvigorated by an uptick in podcasts and online investigations, like “My Favorite Murder” and “Serial.” The latter component of this surge has been brought about by a particular demographic shift: Women are the primary consumers of true crime stories, and as Kate Tuttle mused in the New York Times last year, “perhaps our fascination with these stories stems in part from wanting to learn from them. If a woman escaped her attacker in this particular way, we think, perhaps I could too.” No show has come closer to grasping that delicate balance of roles women play in true crime—between witness, voyeur, investigator, and vigilante—as HBO’s “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” about late writer Michelle McNamara’s obsessive hunt to identify and find the serial rapist and murderer she dubbed the Golden State Killer. Guided by McNamara’s own blog posts and journal entries, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” provides a voice not only to the women who were victims of the Golden State Killer, but also to the online sleuths who made it their mission to pore over details of every police report, piece together previously unconnected clues, and take up the mantle of justice when others had let it drop. But the most nuanced, complicated component of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is its self-awareness of how all-consuming it can be to try and right a wrong that has evaded others for so long. The suggestion that perhaps our obsessive desire for the truth is its own kind of burden was an unsettling denouement for one of the most harrowing series of the year. (Roxana Hadadi)

11. “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

The topic of slavery is one the thinnest tightropes a writer can walk. The height is that much higher. The net is so much smaller. Earlier this year, the creators behind “Antebellum” learned that lesson the hard way. So when creators Ethan Hawke and Mark Richard announced that their Showtime parody “The Good Lord Bird” would take historical slavery and make it into a comedy, it wasn’t without major risks. As the crazed abolitionist John Brown, who takes guardianship for a black emancipated teen he calls Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) because he’s mistaken the boy for a girl, Hawke rains holy scripture as though his voice opened his chest with a switchblade, so his voluminous words might spill out. Though Daveed Diggs provides lighthearted intonations as the self-absorbed playboy Frederick Douglass, “The Good Lord” is a violent series. However, its Tarantino-level carnage is never perpetrated on the black characters. Instead, its comedic weight falls upon the series’ white figures. Johnson, the show’s narrator for its seven-episode run, plays Onion as the moral barometer of “The Good Lord Bird” by not only illuminating the dangers black women face, but also the ways that Brown, for all his upstanding ideals, fashions himself as a white savior. “The Good Lord” is never not self-aware of the horribleness of antebellum America. Yet somehow the parody finds the bright side, too. (Robert Daniels)

10. “Moonbase 8” (Showtime)

Sometimes comedy is bliss when it simply lets us goof off with lovable talent, all in the same room. That’s the case with Jonathan Krisel’s dry and unabashedly quirky “Moonbase 8,” which stars co-creators John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Armisen as three moon colonizers in training in Arizona, as part of a program used to get Americans acclimated to life on that new planet. As the three each play men who are in over their heads intellectually with such a task, the fun of “Moonbase 8” can be in watching them riff off each other in a simple scenario, as during a quarantine episode that has everyone slowly losing their minds. The comedy seems directly fitted to their impulses, and the series is comforting, if not experimental in its limits. Themes of American superiority, contrasted with the inferiority of the men they're portraying provide a rich subtext, which you can dig into, or not at all. (Nick Allen)