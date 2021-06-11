Home Entertainment Guide: June 2021

Now streaming on:

"The Father"

The disastrous final hour of this year's Academy Awards not only diminished the historic wins for "Nomadland" but really led to a lack of consideration regarding who won Best Actor. More people wrote about the fact that Chadwick Boseman didn't win than praised the man who did, Sir Anthony Hopkins, giving one of the best performances of his career in this incredibly moving and harrowing piece of work. He captures the erosion of dementia in a way that we've never really seen in a film before, and he's ably supported by a great supporting cast and some of the tightest editing of the year (it should have won that award too). I feel like "The Father" is one of the least seen major films of 2020 (it's hard to dig into a film this serious in any year, but especially following a pandemic). The Blu-ray and DVD release should start to change that. You can't miss this one. It's essential.

"Minari"

I loved watching the trajectory of Lee Isaac Chung's deeply personal and moving drama from its premiere at Sundance 2020 to its Oscar win over a year later. A24 really nurtured and supported this fan favorite from the very beginning, building buzz and word of mouth in ways that only they can. I still remember seeing its world premiere and feeling what can only be described as warmth in that big theater in Park City, where people met a family with which they fell in love. People who aren't often represented in major films see themselves in "Minari," and that kind of reflection can't be undervalued. It's a major film and now it's available for everyone on Blu-ray, DVD, and streaming services.

"The Nest"

While this month's guide includes films that rose the mountain of national attention all the way Oscars, it also includes this film, which might be my pick for the most underrated of 2020. It made our top ten list of the year for a reason. A searing look at a disintegrating marriage between Jude Law and Carrie Coon, this is a fantastic performance showcase for both actors, doing some of the best work of their individual careers. It's a challenging, fascinating drama that I worry will be forgotten by history because of its very limited release. Catch up with it now that it's more widely available.