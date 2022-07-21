Home Entertainment Guide: July 2022

Now streaming on:

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

The Marvel machine keeps turning out product and arguably too quick of a rate. Why has Phase 4 been the most disappointing chapter yet in the MCU? Part of it I think comes down to the pandemic pushing titles up against each other in a way that has led to a glut of product. While "Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters, the last MCU film, released only a couple months ago, is already on Disney+ and now Blu-ray. While I'm on record as being disappointed in this one, the Blu-ray does provide the bells and whistles that MCU fans have grown accustomed to, even featuring an audio commentary track this time from the great Sam Raimi himself. The deleted scenes are pretty thin, although they do provide more Bruce Campbell, which is always a good thing.

Special Features

Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron

Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes

"Drive My Car" (Criterion)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's three-hour drama was one of the most enjoyably surprising arthouse hits of 2022, becoming such a critical darling that it landed a stunning Best Picture nomination (and won Best Foreign Language Film). Based on the great Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name, "Drive My Car" is the tale of a director (the phenomenal Hidetoshi Nishijima) who directs a production of Uncle Vanya while managing conflicting emotions around the death of his wife. Smart, moving, and complex, it's a 2022 film that people will watch for years, and it's nice to see it already given such a detailed edition from Criterion, who include a new interview, press conference from Cannes, and a program about the making of the film.