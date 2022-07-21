Home Entertainment Guide: July 2022

10 NEW TO NETFLIX
8 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD
"The Bob's Burgers Movie"
Were the Belchers victims of the pandemic? I believed when Covid-19 hit, Fox would have been smarter to just drop this film on Hulu, where it now resides by the way (along with HBO Max) but they delayed for two year and somewhat quietly launched it in theaters, where it's struggled to make back its budget. In an era when streaming is continuing to dominate and inflation is rising, it feels like people are less likely to pay for something in theaters that they feel they should watch at home. What all of this means is that not a lot of people have seen one of the sweetest and funniest family comedies of the year. Correct that oversight. And collectors will be happy to note that Fox has treated them well with an audio commentary, theatrical short, and deleted scenes.
Special Features
Audio Commentary -Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, Writer Nora Smith and Production Designer Ruben Hickman.
Featurette - Making Of the Movie: Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob's Burgers the TV show into Bob's Burgers the show that's a movie.
Theatrical Short (Seen Only in Limited Theaters)
My Butt Has a Fever – Theatrical Version: The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.
My Butt Has a Fever – Animatic Version: A look Behind-the-scenes, the animatic of the theatrical short My Butt Has a Fever.
Deleted Scenes
Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary
Animation Extras – Animatics
Animation Extras – Animating the Scene
"Devil in a Blue Dress" (Criterion)
Criterion's 4K releases have been a great mix of acknowledged classics like "The Red Shoes" and "Citizen Kane" alongside films that don't commonly make lists of the best movies of all time. This Carl Franklin noir had its fans when it was released (Roger gave it a thumbs up) but it feels like time has deepened the appreciation for it, and this gorgeous 4K restoration should help enhance its reputation even further. I remembered being impressed by "Devil in a Blue Dress," particularly the breakthrough work from Don Cheadle, but it's even better than I remembered, a rich evocation of setting and character with great performances and confident direction from first scene to last. We were robbed from an entire franchise of Easy Rawlins films. Maybe it's not too late.
Special Features
New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Carl Franklin, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
Audio commentary featuring Franklin
New conversation between Franklin and actor Don Cheadle
New conversation between Walter Mosley, author of the novel on which the film is based, and novelist and screenwriter Attica Locke
Onstage conversation between Franklin and film historian Eddie Muller, recorded at the 2018 Noir City Film Festival in Chicago
Screen test for Cheadle
Trailer
English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
PLUS: An essay by critic Julian Kimble
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
The Marvel machine keeps turning out product and arguably too quick of a rate. Why has Phase 4 been the most disappointing chapter yet in the MCU? Part of it I think comes down to the pandemic pushing titles up against each other in a way that has led to a glut of product. While "Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters, the last MCU film, released only a couple months ago, is already on Disney+ and now Blu-ray. While I'm on record as being disappointed in this one, the Blu-ray does provide the bells and whistles that MCU fans have grown accustomed to, even featuring an audio commentary track this time from the great Sam Raimi himself. The deleted scenes are pretty thin, although they do provide more Bruce Campbell, which is always a good thing.
Special Features
Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron
Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Bloopers
Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Deleted Scenes
"Drive My Car" (Criterion)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi's three-hour drama was one of the most enjoyably surprising arthouse hits of 2022, becoming such a critical darling that it landed a stunning Best Picture nomination (and won Best Foreign Language Film). Based on the great Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name, "Drive My Car" is the tale of a director (the phenomenal Hidetoshi Nishijima) who directs a production of Uncle Vanya while managing conflicting emotions around the death of his wife. Smart, moving, and complex, it's a 2022 film that people will watch for years, and it's nice to see it already given such a detailed edition from Criterion, who include a new interview, press conference from Cannes, and a program about the making of the film.
Special Features
New 2K digital master, approved by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
New interview with Hamaguchi
Program about the making of the film, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with actors Reika Kirishima, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masaki Okada, Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon, and others
Press conference footage from the film’s premiere at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival
Trailer
New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
PLUS: An essay by author Bryan Washington
"Men in Black"
It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since "Men in Black," now available in a 4K edition steelbook with impressive original art. Loosely based on the comic series, "Men in Black" became a phenomenon and not just because of its hit theme song. Perfect buddy comedy chemistry between Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones work in conjunction with the playful visual spirit of Barry Sonnenfeld, who shot sci-fi action in a way that felt different from heavyweights like Spielberg or Cameron. The film was a massive hit, making over half a billion dollars and launching two sequels of its own and a miserable reboot in 2019 that's better left forgotten.
Special Features
The original blockbuster favorite returns to 4K UHD for its 25th anniversary, presented within a limited edition SteelBook with all-new artwork
Featuring all-new interviews with director Barry Sonnenfeld and production designer Bo Welch
Feature presented with Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos & original 5.1 audio
"Okja" (Criterion)
Bong Joon-ho's wave of acclaim for the Best Picture-winning "Parasite" likely brought new fans to his older work like "Memories of Murder," "The Host," and "Snowpiercer." My guess is that this 2017 dramedy was the most divisive of the bunch. The third film from Bong in the Criterion Collection, inducted as a part of their relationship with Netflix, "Okja" is a joyous cinematic experience, a movie that takes such creative risks that any missteps can be easily forgiven. And while anyone can watch "Okja" on Netflix, Criterion caters to physical media collectors by including new conversations, interviews, and even a video diary shot during the production.
Special Features
4K digital master, approved by director Bong Joon Ho, with Dolby Atmos sound on the Blu-ray and 4K UHD editions
In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
New conversation between Bong and producer Dooho Choi
New interviews with actors An Seo Hyun and Byun Heebong
New interviews with members of the crew about the film’s cinematography, visual effects, and costume and production design
Short programs including a director’s video diary, featuring Bong; actors Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, and Steven Yeun; and others
Teaser, trailer, and web promos
English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
PLUS: An essay by critic Karen Han
"Raging Bull" (Criterion)
The transfer of one of Martin Scorsese's masterpieces is simply breathtaking. Approved by the director himself, it feels richer in its use of shadow and light than ever before. To put it simply, this is one of the best American films ever made, a character study that moves like its protagonist, bobbing and weaving through scenes with a combination of grace and power. It's a film that offers something new to appreciate every time you see it, and my takeaway from this 4K version was just to marvel at Scorsese's mastery of form so early in his career. There's nothing about "Raging Bull" that feels four decades old. It would be the best film of 2022 if it came out today. By a long shot. And this edition not only includes the great 4K transfer but two special features that readers of this site should particularly notice: a video essay that includes brilliant insight from our very own Sheila O'Malley and a physical essay from the man who literally wrote the book on De Niro, the great Glenn Kenny. This is one of the absolute must-own Criterion releases of 2022.
Special Features
New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
New video essays by film critics Geoffrey O’Brien and Sheila O’Malley on Scorsese’s mastery of formal techniques and the film’s triumvirate of characters
Three audio commentaries, featuring Scorsese and editor Thelma Schoonmaker; director of photography Michael Chapman, producers Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler, casting director Cis Corman, music consultant Robbie Robertson, actors Theresa Saldana and John Turturro, and sound-effects supervising editor Frank Warner; and boxer Jake La Motta and screenwriters Mardik Martin and Paul Schrader
Fight Night, a making-of program featuring Scorsese and key members of the cast and crew
Three short programs highlighting the longtime collaboration between Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro
Television interview from 1981 with actor Cathy Moriarty and the real Vikki La Motta
Interview with Jake La Motta from 1990
Program from 2004 featuring veteran boxers reminiscing about La Motta
Trailer
English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
PLUS: Essays by poet Robin Robertson and film critic Glenn Kenny
"The Virgin Suicides" (Criterion)
One of the best film debuts of all time came out in 1999 with Sofia Coppola's mesmerizing adaptation of the great book by Jeffrey Eugenides. I remember being a huge fan of the book and presuming that its hazy lyricism couldn't really be adapted to film, but Coppola figured it out, releasing a drama that caught the attention of everyone. Kirsten Dunst became the standout performer (and would become a great collaborator over the years with Coppola) but there are so many elements here that work from the great Air soundtrack to the supporting cast of familiar faces like Danny DeVito, Kathleen Turner, and James Woods. The restoration here is another great one from Criterion in that it's clear that Coppola didn't want to overly polish what needs to be (and still is) a dream-like, soft-focus experience.
Special Features
New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Sofia Coppola and supervised by cinematographer Ed Lachman, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray
In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
Interviews with Coppola, Lachman, actors Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett, novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, and writer and actor Tavi Gevinson
Making of “The Virgin Suicides,” a 1998 documentary directed by Eleanor Coppola and featuring Sofia Coppola; Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola; actors Dunst, Hartnett, Scott Glenn, Kathleen Turner, and James Woods; Eugenides; and more
Lick the Star, a 1998 short film by Sofia Coppola
Music video for Air’s soundtrack song “Playground Love,” directed by Coppola and her brother Roman Coppola
Trailers
English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
PLUS: An essay by novelist Megan Abbott
