The 10 Most Anticipated Films of Cannes 2024

But what movies are most anticipated this year? It’s always difficult to narrow down such a list, but sight unseen—and in alphabetical order—I came up with 10 films I’m greatly intrigued by.

First though, here are some important things to keep in mind. For one thing, Cannes isn’t like most festivals, which front-load their biggest and best movies at the start. Instead, each day of Cannes is devoted to new films, and there’s no rhyme or reason to which movies are slotted for which days. (The best explanation is which films’ starry casts are available to walk the red carpet.) This year’s edition could premiere the eventual Palme d’Or-winner on the very last day of the festival—or the first, or somewhere in the middle.

Another caveat is that my list is highly subjective. I bypassed some high-profile choices—such as Part One of Kevin Costner’s comeback Western “Horizon: An American Saga”—simply because there were other pictures that piqued my interest more. Even so, I’m pained that three movies—David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” Claire Simon’s “Elementary” and Sean Baker’s “Anora”—just missed the cut. Like I said, there’s just too much great cinema going down in Cannes this year.

One last thing to remember: There are also always those surprises that take the festival by storm. In 2023, how many people would have put “Anatomy of a Fall” on the top of their most-anticipated list? Not many, but Justine Triet proved herself a major auteur with her crime-thriller/domestic drama. Such under-the-radar stunners may be on the way this year as well. But for now, let’s lick our lips as we prepare to feast our eyes on these 10 must-sees.

“The Apprentice”

I’m not sure if I could stomach an American film about Donald Trump. But I am very curious about one made by Ali Abbasi, an Iranian-Danish director who’s behind “The Apprentice.” The filmmaker responsible for the somber serial-killer thriller “Holy Spider” is about to unveil his first English-language drama, casting Sebastian Stan as a young Trump who is mentored by nefarious lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). “The Apprentice” sounds like it could be Trump’s dark origin story, and Abbasi has made it clear the movie isn’t a satire. (Which is amusing considering that “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” breakout star Maria Bakalova plays Ivana Trump.) I’m specifically interested in Abbasi’s outsider’s perspective on one of our country’s most despicable public figures—actually, two, if you count Cohn, who The New Yorker’s Ken Auletta called “the worst human being I ever profiled.”