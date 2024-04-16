Eleanor Coppola Was the Guardian Angel of Apocalypse Now

But Eleanor and Francis’ relationship was always more complicated than that, their artistic lives more intertwined, and if you need reminding, now is the perfect time to revisit (or seek out for the first time) “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” the 1991 documentary about Francis’ audacious opus, the Oscar-winning “Apocalypse Now.” Recounting the harrowing tale of one of Hollywood’s most troubled productions, which ended up being one of the 1970s’ most celebrated films, Fax Bahr and George Hickenlooper’s movie helped cement the classic Great Man narrative of the ambitious auteur who risks it all—including his sanity—in pursuit of his Art. Watch it now, though, and you realize how integral Eleanor was to both “Apocalypse Now” and the legend that has grown around it. “I am an observer at heart,” she wrote in her memoir Notes on a Life. In “Hearts of Darkness,” she saw everything, and the documentary in turn sees her.

I don’t need to tell you the lengths Francis Ford Coppola went to make “Apocalypse Now,” his mad, crazy vision of the Vietnam War inspired by Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness. Production delays, a ballooning budget, the lead actor replaced with another actor (who ended up suffering a near-fatal heart attack during the shoot), a third act that was written on the fly: “Apocalypse Now” experienced all the nightmares that, if the film turns out great, only add to its lore. History has validated the movie’s brilliance—in the 2022 Sight & Sound poll, it ranked 19th in the critics’ poll and tied for 18th in the director’s—and “Hearts of Darkness” was pivotal in elevating its stature. Making a classic is hard, but if you do it with the amount of obstacles Coppola faced, it’s even more impressive.

The documentary features significant talking heads—Francis Ford Coppola, co-writer John Milius, star Martin Sheen—but “Hearts of Darkness” wouldn’t have its texture or depth without Eleanor Coppola. She’s interviewed by Bahr and Hickenlooper, but more importantly she provides critical behind-the-scenes footage. As she explains in narration from notes she made at the time, Francis had asked her to come to the Philippines with their young children to shoot a making-of documentary. (Maybe she was picked to save money—or, as Eleanor speculates, maybe he just wanted to give her something to do.) It’s through her diary entries, her footage and her recorded interviews with her husband that we gain a sense of Francis’ despair and uncertainty about trying to make a highly-anticipated war epic after the success of the first two “Godfather” films. Those earlier achievements seem like scant consolation as he struggles with “Apocalypse Now”: In the depths of his misery, we hear him confess to her, “I tell you from the bottom of my heart that I am making a bad film.”