Oscars 2021: Nomadland is the Big Winner at an Unusual Academy Awards

Presenter names were scrawled as if they were movie credits as Regina King, whose directing debut, “One Night in Miami” earned three bids on the ballot, sashayed her way into the station in a regal blue gown with an envelope in her hand, where the name of the original and adapted screenplay winners lurked. She presented the first award for Original Screenplay to Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” As she cradled her trophy, the witty Brit remarked, “He’s so heavy and he’s so cold.” Fennell was seven months pregnant while shooting her film in 23 days. She is the first woman in 13 years to take the prize since Diablo Cody claimed the gold man for 2017’s “Juno.” It’s about time.

Best Adapted Screenplay went to the dementia tale “The Father,” which French filmmaker Florian Zeller based on his play, along with collaborator Christopher Hampton. The win was a bit of an upset since many thought the trophy would go to Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland.”

As expected, the Danish film “Another Round,” about a rowdy band of middle-age binge drinkers, won the Best International Feature presented by Laura Dern, last year’s supporting actress winner for “Marriage Story.” It was a welcome yet bittersweet moment for director Thomas Vinterberg, who shared his tragic loss of his 19-year-old daughter Ida, who died in a car accident just four days into shooting. Referring to her, he said, "This is a miracle that just happened—and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, I don't know. But this one is for you."

Dern then went on to present the Best Supporting Actor prize to the frontrunner Daniel Kaluuya for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” It was no surprise since he won all the award predecessors leading up to the Oscar—the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards. He thanked God, his mom and other family members while giving a shoutout to his fellow castmate in the category, LaKeith Stanfield, who he called “a gift,” while referring to his female co-star “the light that is Dominque Fishback.” Much to his mother’s chagrin, who was in attendance remotely at the Dolby, Kaluuya concluded his speech thusly: "My mom met my dad, they had sex, it's amazing. Do you know what I'm saying? I'm here, do you know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive, so I'm going to celebrate that tonight."