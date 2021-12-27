24 Great Performances of 2021

Whether she’s unexpectedly faced with the married sugar daddy, Max (Danny Deferrari), who has agreed to sleep with her in order to “help female entrepreneurs,” gulping down pain as a screw grazes her leg or frantically searching for an incriminating phone found by her ex, Maya (Molly Gordon), Sennott is able to convey a symphony of conflicting thoughts with a single tilt of her head or a shuddering breath between words. In a shot that has become one of the year’s most iconic, Danielle munches on a bagel while eavesdropping on Max, choking at the precise moment he utters words that are difficult to swallow. The power she finds in utilizing her sexuality as a money-making tool, the life raft that materializes in the rekindling of her frowned-upon relationship with Maya and the kinship she feels with Max’s wailing toddler—voicing the raw agony she strives to suppress—are articulated not through generic exposition but the intricate nuance of Sennott’s extraordinary performance. She is a marvel and so is this movie. (Matt Fagerholm)

Madeleine Sims-Fewer as Miriam in “Violation”

Few films have hit me as hard as this year's rape-revenge film "Violation." It's a film that wants to not only portray the horrors of sexual assault, but the horrors of actually enacting your revenge, as well. And at the emotional core of this story is co-director Madeleine Sims-Fewer in the leading role of Miriam. Sims-Fewer plays our unreliable narrator who isn't exactly the most lovable. She travels to a family cabin and is subsequently raped by her sister's husband. So, yes, she is sympathetic, but she doesn't always make the right choices or say the kindest things. Sims-Fewer captures this humanity as if she is Miriam herself, a sad, lonely woman who craves connection. You feel her hurt simply through a glance as she processes her trauma, her guilt, and her betrayal all at once. It's also through Sims-Fewer that "Violation" captures one of the most realistic portrayals of PTSD and dissociation I've ever seen in a rape-revenge film. Her vacant stares and cold demeanor reject the catharsis so often found in this subgenre. But not here. Sims-Fewer does not want the audience to feel good at the end of this film. She doesn't want them to cheer for her. Instead, she wants them to sit in silence and weep. (Mary Beth McAndrews)

Tessa Thompson as Irene in “Passing”

There are many masterful aspects of Tessa Thompson’s performance in Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of Nella Larsen’s novel “Passing.” From the way she holds her body tight as if she were literally crawling in her own skin, to the mannered way she examines herself in mirrors. But for me, her greatest feat is the work she does with her eyes. From the opening sequence as she “passes” for white in an upscale boutique, her watchful eyes are filled with both fear of discovery, but also the jubilation of pulling the ruse off. We see the whole film through the eyes of Thompson’s Irene. They’re always searching, discerning, connecting. In them we see Irene’s longing, her stifled joy, her melancholy. The subtle shifts in her face as she watches Clare (Ruth Negga) at a dance in Harlem while discussing with intellectual interloper Hugh (Bill Camp) the allure of exoticism belies her real desires. In Clare, Irene sees both the freedom and the cage she’s found while passing for white, but also a lust she had not known before. Is it a lust for life? A lust for change? A lust for Clare? As all of these possibilities swirl inside Irene, the emotional wreckage plays out on Thompson’s face, and in her hunched frame, a soul waiting to burst from its seams. Descending a long staircase at the film’s denouement, all the repressed emotions have boiled over, leaving Irene an empty husk, her eyes fixed on the vast nothingness left to her. Much (warranted) praise has been heaped on Negga’s buoyant turn as Clare, but to reach those soaring heights we need the weight of Thompson’s anchor to keep us on course. (Marya E. Gates)