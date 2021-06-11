Don't Leave A Stranger: Nicole Riegel and Jessica Barden on Holler

Jessica, it’s my understanding that you auditioned for this role and then pursued it actively. Why was it the role you wanted at this point in your career?

JESSICA BARDEN: I read the script when I was 24 and at a point in my life where I felt very far away from where I came from. I’m from England, but I have a working-class background. And my life was going very well, but I felt quite detached from what my roots were. I wanted to find something that could help me go back to that, explore it, to remember where I came from and the joy of it. At that point, through my career, I actually was really resenting [my working-class background] a lot. I was in truth trying to hide it. I read this script Nicole had written, and after meeting her I knew it was exactly what I wanted to do at that point. I wanted to make a very brave, funny, vulnerable, angry movie about what it’s like to be a young woman from a working-class background – taking out whether it’s English or American.

I met Nicole and she felt the same as me. She was very strong, tenacious, knew exactly what she wanted, and reminded me of the character in the movie. She also reminded me of myself. I knew if I got to make this movie, I would have not only the experience I wanted to explore for myself but a once-in-a-career experience as well. At that point, it was in front of me and I didn’t want it to get away.

NR: Jessica just said something so important that I don’t know if we’ve talked about in any interview, related to her background, which is that she hid it. I think that’s maybe something we’ve both done, and that’s what’s so special about “Holler.” Jessica and I can’t hide our working-class backgrounds in “Holler.” It’s a really big open wound. In every interview where we’re talking about it, I still don’t feel completely comfortable. But in “Holler,” there’s no hiding anything. What she just said is really important and vulnerable: we made a film about something we’ve been hiding.

JB: It’s so much easier for people to not work with people who could be complicated. There’s so much generalization about what it’s like to not be from that typical middle-class background you associate with this industry. I remembered it a lot when I was younger. There are so many generalizations and opinions. The number of times people have just said to me, “I bet you’ve been in a lot of fights.” No! I’ve actually never been in a physical fight with anyone. I wouldn’t physically fight someone. I just wouldn’t. Those types of generalizations lead to the types of roles people are going to give you if you talk about it. You feel like it complicates the opportunities you’re given.