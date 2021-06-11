But if you stand back and look at everything that happens, "Holler" is more than a coming-of-age story. It's a wrenching portrait of the United States in the early 21st century. It's a country that is losing what little sense of community responsibility it had fifty years ago, and is not only shredding what's left of its safety net but is selling off the remnants of middle-class life, much like the metal scrappers at the center of this movie who scavenge the town for resalable material because it's hard to earn a living otherwise.

The story is straightforward: here is a town, these are some of the people who live there, and these are a few of the things they do to get by. Most of "Holler" is conveyed not through expository dialogue (except for a few necessary but clunky bits at the start) but caught-on-camera observations. We watch people work, play, communicate with their loved ones and coworkers, and move from point A to point B, and that's all we need to see the bigger picture. As captured by Riegel, cinematographer Dustin Lane, and editor Kate Hickey, "Holler" has the eerie you-are-there feeling of a documentary made by an invisible film crew that lived with the characters in their homes and workplaces.

The film begins with Ruth running down a street holding two bags of aluminum cans she stole from a local business while a employee chases her on foot. Ruth hops into a pickup truck driven by her brother Blaze and they head to a local scrapyard owned by Hark (Austin Amelio), who quotes them what they think is an unfairly low price.

Hark—a magnetic, long-haired, chain-smoking hustler, played with gusto by Amelio, a costar of "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead"—tells Ruth and Blaze that times are tough and that's the best price he can offer, but that if they want to make real money, they can join him and his crew on higher-yield scrapping runs. These involve breaking and entering businesses to collect discarded piping and other bits of scrap and—the Holy Grail for scrappers—copper wiring. Some of their targets appear to be abandoned, but others are functioning. It's low-level thievery.

