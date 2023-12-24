Seasons Greetings from Chaz Ebert and All of Us at RogerEbert.com

All throughout the year, we were fortunate to have incisive film reviews and opinion pieces from so many whose names are too numerous to mention, but they include: Brian Tallerico, Matt Zoller Seitz, Matt Fagerholm, Nell Minow, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, Isaac Feldberg, Sheila O'Malley, Glenn Kenny, Christie Lemire, Tomris Laffly, Godfrey Cheshire, Clint Worthington, Simon Abrams, Carlos Aguilar, Nandini Balial, Katie Rife, Peter Sobczynski, Dan Callahan, and many many others.

We also owe thanks to our Far Flung Correspondents representing many nations such as Gerardo Valero, Seongyong Cho, Omer Mozaffar, Wael Khairy, Michael Mirasol, Lisa Nesselson, Olivia Collette, and Jana Monji.

As we embark on the holiday season, I’d like to take a moment to look back at 2023. In January, we returned to the Sundance Film Festival, publishing dispatches from our editors Brian Tallerico, Nick Allen, Robert Daniels and our regular contributor Marya E. Gates. And of course, our film reviews.

In February, Barbara Scharres brought us highlights from the Rotterdam International Film Festival, while our annual Women Writers Week was held in March, showcasing the essential work of so many brilliant female writers. Here again, the names are too numerous to mention, but they include Nell Minow, Susan Wloszczyna, Sheila O'Malley, Laura Emerick, Justine Smith, Peyton Robinson, Jana Monji, Monica Castillo, Sarah Knight Adamson, Marya E. Gates, Olivia Collette, Ally Johnson, Stacey Yvonne, Mira Singer, Laura Boyes, Hannah and Cailin Loesch, Beth Accomando, Caroline Madden, Lauren Coates, Valerin Kalfrin and others.

We honored the tenth anniversary of my late husband Roger’s passing in April by sharing some of our contributors' favorite reviews penned by Roger. At the end of April, we held our latest installment of Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Illinois. Some of our special film guests included directors Frank Oz and (via satellite) Wim Wenders, producer Lawrence Bender, actor Mykelti Williamson, and many others. And we are looking forward to welcoming you and more esteemed filmmakers in 2024, when we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Ebertfest: April 17-20, 2024.