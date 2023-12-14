​The Individual Top Tens of 2023

ROBERT DANIELS

1. “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

2. “Godland”

3. “The Zone of Interest”

4. “Showing Up”

5. “May December”

6. “Priscilla”

7. “Brother”

8. “About Dry Grasses”

9. “Past Lives”

10. “Origin”

MATT FAGERHOLM

1. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

2. “Judy Blume Forever”

3. "Barbie"

4. "The Zone of Interest"

5. "Anatomy of a Fall"

6. "Past Lives"

7. "Our Father, the Devil"

8. "Poor Things"

9. "Memory"

10. "Fuzzy Head"

Runners-Up: "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," "Eileen," "Mighty Afrin: in the time of floods," "Monster," "Moon Garden," "Oppenheimer," "Priscilla," "Sanctuary," "Tori and Lokita," and "Tótem"

NELL MINOW

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Bottoms”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Polite Society”

“Rye Lane”

“They Cloned Tyrone”

MATT ZOLLER SEITZ

1. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

2. “Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troisgros”

3. “Mami Wata”

4. “Oppenheimer”

5. “Asteroid City”

6. “Barbie”

7. “Sam Now”

8. “Godzilla Minus One”

9. “Let it Be Morning”

10. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

SIMON ABRAMS

1. “Skinamarink”

2. “Asteroid City”

3. “Minamata Mandala”

4. “Tori and Lokita”

5. “Oppenheimer”

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

7. “The Boy and the Heron”

8. “Rewind and Play”

9. “Deep Astronomy and the Romantic Sciences”

10. “The Zone of Interest”

Runner-ups: “Full River Red,” “Infinity Pool,” “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,” “Nobody’s Hero,” “Past Lives,” “Priscilla,” “Que Vive Mexico,” “Raid on the Lethal Zone,” “Shin Ultraman,” and “Streetwise”

SARAH KNIGHT ADAMSON

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

2. “Barbie”

3. “Oppenheimer”

4. “Air”

5. “Maestro”

6. “The Color Purple”

7. “American Fiction”

8. “Wonka”

9. “Flamin’ Hot”

10. “Origin”

Honorable mention: “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” “Saltburn,” “The Zone of Interest”

CARLOS AGUILAR

1. “Past Lives”

2. “The Boy and the Heron”

3. “Totem”

4. “About Dry Grasses”

5. “Godland”

6. “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

7. “Barbie”

8. “Fallen Leaves”

9. “Unicorn Wars”

10. “Robot Dreams”