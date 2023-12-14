​The Individual Top Tens of 2023

On Tuesday, the regular film critics of this site named "Killers of the Flower Moon" the Best Film of 2023. Now, we dig into all of the submitted lists from that staff and our extended networks of contributors. There are hundreds of films on this list below. Truly something for everyone. Enjoy. And thanks for reading this year. See you in 2024!
BRIAN TALLERICO
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
2. “Oppenheimer”
3. “The Zone of Interest”
4. “Past Lives”
5. “May December”
6. “The Killer”
7. “All of Us Strangers”
8. “The Boy and the Heron”
9. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
10. “The Teachers’ Lounge”
Runner-ups: “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Asteroid City,” “Beyond Utopia,” “Ferrari,” “The Holdovers,” “Infinity Pool,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Passages,” “Poor Things,” and “R.M.N.”
ROBERT DANIELS
1. “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”
2. “Godland”
3. “The Zone of Interest”
4. “Showing Up”
5. “May December”
6. “Priscilla”
7. “Brother”
8. “About Dry Grasses”
9. “Past Lives”
10. “Origin”
MATT FAGERHOLM
1. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
2. “Judy Blume Forever”
3. "Barbie"
4. "The Zone of Interest"
5. "Anatomy of a Fall"
6. "Past Lives"
7. "Our Father, the Devil"
8. "Poor Things"
9. "Memory"
10. "Fuzzy Head"
Runners-Up: "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," "Eileen," "Mighty Afrin: in the time of floods," "Monster," "Moon Garden," "Oppenheimer," "Priscilla," "Sanctuary," "Tori and Lokita," and "Tótem"
NELL MINOW
“Air”
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“Bottoms”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Polite Society”
“Rye Lane”
“They Cloned Tyrone”
MATT ZOLLER SEITZ
1. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
2. “Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troisgros”
3. “Mami Wata”
4. “Oppenheimer”
5. “Asteroid City”
6. “Barbie”
7. “Sam Now”
8. “Godzilla Minus One”
9. “Let it Be Morning”
10. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
SIMON ABRAMS
1. “Skinamarink”
2. “Asteroid City”
3. “Minamata Mandala”
4. “Tori and Lokita”
5. “Oppenheimer”
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
7. “The Boy and the Heron”
8. “Rewind and Play”
9. “Deep Astronomy and the Romantic Sciences”
10. “The Zone of Interest”
Runner-ups: “Full River Red,” “Infinity Pool,” “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,” “Nobody’s Hero,” “Past Lives,” “Priscilla,” “Que Vive Mexico,” “Raid on the Lethal Zone,” “Shin Ultraman,” and “Streetwise”
SARAH KNIGHT ADAMSON
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
2. “Barbie”
3. “Oppenheimer”
4. “Air”
5. “Maestro”
6. “The Color Purple”
7. “American Fiction”
8. “Wonka”
9. “Flamin’ Hot”
10. “Origin”
Honorable mention: “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” “Saltburn,” “The Zone of Interest”
CARLOS AGUILAR
1. “Past Lives”
2. “The Boy and the Heron”
3. “Totem”
4. “About Dry Grasses”
5. “Godland”
6. “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”
7. “Barbie”
8. “Fallen Leaves”
9. “Unicorn Wars”
10. “Robot Dreams”
NANDINI BALIAL
“American Symphony”
“Bottoms”
“Eileen”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“May December”
“Oppenheimer”
“Our Body”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“Radical”
MONICA CASTILLO
1. “American Fiction”
2. “All of Us Strangers”
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
4. “A Thousand and One”
5. “May December”
6. “The Taste of Things”
7. “Past Lives”
8. “Fallen Leaves”
9. “Barbie”
10. “Pictures of Ghosts”
GODFREY CHESHIRE
1. “Oppenheimer”
2. “Past Lives”
3. “Anatomy of a Fall”
4. “About Dry Grasses”
5. “Tori and Lokita”
6. “R.M.N.”
7. “Maestro”
8. “Monster”
9. “A Revolution on Canvas”
10. “Memory”
SEONGYONG CHO
1. “Past Lives”
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
3. “Oppenheimer”
4. “The Holdovers”
5. “Monster”
6. “Anatomy of a Fall”
7. “Afire”
8. “May December”
9. “El Conde”
10. “The Quiet Girl”
Runner-up (In alphabetical order): “Barbie”, “Earth Mama”, “The Fabric of the Human Body”, “R.M.N.”, “Scrapper”, “Showing Up”, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, “A Thousand and One”, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”, and “You Hurt My Feelings”
MAX COVILL
1. “Oppenheimer”
2. “Poor Things”
3. “The Zone of Interest”
4. “Past Lives”
5. “The Holdovers”
6. “Barbie”
7. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
8. “The Taste of Things”
9. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
10. “The Boy and the Heron”
Runners-up: “Godzilla Minus One,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Blackberry,” “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”
KAYLEIGH DONALDSON
1. “The Boy and the Heron”
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
3. “Orlando, My Political Biography”
4. “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”
5. “Eileen”
6. “Passages”
7. “Asteroid City”
8. “El Conde”
9. “Master Gardener”
10. “Napoleon”
ISAAC FELDBERG
1. “Asteroid City”
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
3. “Showing Up”
4. “Passages”
5. “The Zone of Interest”
6. “Full Time”
7. “Oppenheimer”
8. “Pacifiction”
9. “R.M.N.”
10. “The Taste of Things”
Honorable mentions: “All of Us Strangers,” “Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troisgros,” “Fremont,” “Afire,” “Ferrari,” “Priscilla,” “May December,” “Past Lives,” “Other People’s Children,” “A Thousand and One,” “The Holdovers,” “birth/rebirth,” “Godzilla Minus One,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Eileen,” “The Starling Girl,” “When Evil Lurks,” “Skinamarink,” “De Humani Corporis Fabrica,” “Rewind & Play”
MARYA GATES
“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”
“Amanda”/”Fremont”
“Blackberry”
“The Blue Caftan”
“La Chimera”
“Godland”
“Kokomo City”
“Lakota Nation vs. the United States”
“Past Lives”
“Plan 75”
ALLY JOHNSON
1. “Monster”
2. “Past Lives”
3. “The Boy and the Heron”
4. “All of Us Strangers”
5. “Plan 75”
6. “May December”
7. “Asteroid City”
8. “Passages”
9. ”Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret”
10. “Showing Up”
VALERIE KALFRIN
"American Fiction"
"Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret."
"Barbie"
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"
"Eileen"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestra" (it's a documentary, not to be confused with "Maestro")
"Poor Things"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Toll"
Honorable mentions: "Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," "The Magician's Elephant," "The Mission," "Victim/Suspect," "Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West."
GLENN KENNY
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
2. “Asteroid City”
3. “Fallen Leaves”
4. “Infinity Pool”
5. “Oppenheimer”
6. “The Boy and the Heron”
7. “Poor Things”
8. “Tori and Lokita”
9. “The Killer”
10. “The Holdovers”
WAEL KHAIRY
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Animalia”
“Beyond Utopia”
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Kokomo City”
“La Chimera”
“Past Lives”
“Perfect Days”
“Poor Things”
“The Taste of Things”
TOMRIS LAFFLY
“About Dry Grasses”
“All of Us Strangers”
“Anatomy of A Fall”
“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”
“Suzume”
25 Honorable Mentions:
“Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Fair Play,” “Four Daughters,” “The Taste of Things,” “Still: A Michael J Fox Movie,” “Ferrari,” “The Teachers’ Lounge,” “Fallen Leaves,” “The Holdovers,” “The Promised Land,” “Passages,” “A Thousand and One,” “May December,” “R.M.N.,” “Priscilla,” “Origin,” “Godland,” “Beau Is Afraid,” “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” “Afire,” “The Zone of Interest,” “Flora and Son,” “birth/rebirth,” “The Royal Hotel”
CHRISTY LEMIRE
1. “Poor Things”
(Rest Alphabetical)
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
“Four Daughters”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“May December”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Scrapper”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
CAROLINE MADDEN
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
“Talk to Me”
“The Starling Girl”
JANA MONJI
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“Godzilla”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Past Lives”
“Perfect Days”
“Robot Dreams”
“Suzume”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
“Wonka”
SHEILA O’MALLEY
“20 Days in Mariupol”
“Afire”
“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”
“The Beasts”
“Blue Jean”
“Fallen Leaves”
“How to Blow Up a Pipeline”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“May December”
“R.M.N.”
CARLA RENATA
1. “Barbie”
2. “Poor Things”
3. “Oppenheimer”
4. “The Color Purple”
5. “American Symphony”
6. “Cassandro”
7. “Anatomy of a Fall”
8. “Stamped from the Beginning”
9. “The 1619 Project”
10. “Past Lives”
KATIE RIFE
1. “May December”
2. “Poor Things”
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
4. “birth/rebirth”
5. “Past Lives”
6. “The Zone of Interest”
7. “Kokomo City”
8. “Godzilla Minus One”
9. “Priscilla”
10. “Dream Scenario”
PEYTON ROBINSON
1. “A Thousand and One”
2. “Paradise is Burning”
3. “Earth Mama”
4. “Kokomo City”
5. “Saltburn”
6. “Dream Scenario”
7. “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”
8. “Bottoms”
9. “Eileen”
10. “Oppenheimer”
KAIYA SHUNYATA
1. “May December”
2. “Oppenheimer”
3. “Blue Jean”
4. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One”
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
6. “Eileen”
7. “Infinity Pool”
8. “Palm Trees and Power Lines”
9. “How to Have Sex”
10. “The Maiden”
PETER SOBCZYNSKI
1. “Priscilla”
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
3. “Barbie”
4. “Bottoms”
5. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
6. “Past Lives”
7. “The Five Devils”
8. “Poor Things”
9. “Oppenheimer”
10. “Monica”
Runner-ups: “The Boy and the Heron,” “Fallen Leaves,” “Godzilla Minus One,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “May December,” “Menus-Plaisers Les Troisgros,” “Passages,” “Showing Up,” “Waiting for the Light to Change,” and “You Hurt My Feelings”
COLLIN SOUTER
1. "The Teacher's Lounge"
2. "Are You there God? It's Me, Margaret."
3. "Godzilla Minus One"
4. "Past Lives"
5. "Robot Dreams"
6. "Oppenheimer"
7. "May December"
8. "The Holdovers"
9. "Beyond Utopia"
10. "The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic"
SCOUT TAFOYA
1. “Godzilla Minus One”
2. “The Taste of Things”
3. “Showing Up”
4. “Menus-Plaisir Les Troisgros”
5. “The Killer”
6. “Revolution+1”
7. “Kidnapped”
8. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
9. “Winter Boy”
10. “Silent Night”
BRANDON TOWNS
1. “They Cloned Tyrone”
2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
3. “Rye Lane”
4. “Polite Society”
5. “American Fiction”
6. “Barbie”
7. “The Stroll”
8. “Past Lives”
9. “Reality”
10. “Creed 3”
CLINT WORTHINGTON
1. “Asteroid City”
2. “May December”
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
4. “The Holdovers”
5. “The Zone of Interest”
6. “Oppenheimer”
7. “Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret”
8. “Theater Camp”
9. “The Iron Claw”
10. “A Thousand and One”