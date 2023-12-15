The Year of Black Men in Cinema: Chaz Ebert's Top Ten(-ish) Films of 2023

Fictional Black male characters were equally impressive on the big screen, especially the author Thelonius "Monk" Ellison played so brilliantly by Jeffrey Wright, and his party-hardy brother played by Sterling K. Brown in "American Fiction." Colman Domingo turns up again as "Mister" in "The Color Purple," with Corey Hawkins as his son "Harpo." And I loved the gentle performance of Echo Kellum as the inspirational teacher Mr. Benedict in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

I haven't seen so many Black men on the big screen since 1991 when "Boyz In The Hood," "New Jack City," "Jungle Fever," "A Rage in Harlem," and "The Five Heartbeats" debuted.

Rather than write a traditional top ten list, some of the following slots contain thematically linked double and triple bills, including an alphabetized three-way tie for #1...



1. ESSENTIAL HISTORY

"American Fiction"

Mere months after interviewing acclaimed actor Jeffrey Wright at this year's Cannes Film Festival, he received some of the best reviews of his career for his lead performance in Cord Jefferson's subversive satire about a Black author whose attempt at skewering racial stereotypes inadvertently earns him a massive following—who aren't in on the joke. Jeffrey Wright's droll, comedic performance in "American Fiction" cements his place as one of the finest actors today. His supporting actors, Erika Alexander as his neighbor and love interest, Tracee Ellis Ross as his sister, Issa Rae as a fellow novelist, and Leslie Uggams as his mother help to round out this portrait of an upper middle class African-American family. A side story about the family's long-time Housekeeper (Myra Lucretia Taylor) and the Mailman (Raymond Anthony Thomas) adds a warm poignancy.

"Killers of The Flower Moon"

Upon seeing Martin Scorsese's long-awaited adaptation of David Grann's novel at Cannes, I knew that the director had made another masterwork. This film chronicles the true story of the murder of oil rich Native Americans in the 1920s. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a greedy man who falls for an indigenous Osage woman (Lily Gladstone), all the while assisting his uncle (Robert De Niro) in a devious plot to rob her of her oil rights. Jesse Plemons stars as an FBI agent investigating the suspicious deaths of the Osage women. But Scorsese rightfully makes the plight of the Osage people the focus of the film, rather than the FBI.