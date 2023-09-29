Welcome Robert Daniels, Our New Associate Editor of RogerEbert.com

We are pleased to welcome Robert Daniels as the new Associate Editor of RogerEbert.com. Robert is a Chicago-based film critic with freelance bylines at The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, IndieWire, The Playlist, and The Criterion Collection. He will be joining our editorial staff comprised of Managing Editor Brian Tallerico, Senior Editor Nick Allen, Editor-at-Large Matt Zoller Seitz, Contributing Editor Nell Minow and Literary Editor Matt Fagerholm.

"It's near impossible for me to encapsulate what it means to join such an incredible and unparalleled team of writers and editors for a site whose work, influence, and history means so much to me and to film culture," said Robert. "The personal warmth and creative generosity received from them and from Chaz, an endlessly supportive presence, are why, for me, this honor feels so momentous. I am overjoyed and privileged to contribute to their vision, and thank them for their confidence."