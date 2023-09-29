Welcome Robert Daniels, Our New Associate Editor of RogerEbert.com

We are pleased to welcome Robert Daniels as the new Associate Editor of RogerEbert.com. Robert is a Chicago-based film critic with freelance bylines at The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, IndieWire, The Playlist, and The Criterion Collection. He will be joining our editorial staff comprised of Managing Editor Brian Tallerico, Senior Editor Nick Allen, Editor-at-Large Matt Zoller Seitz, Contributing Editor Nell Minow and Literary Editor Matt Fagerholm.
"It's near impossible for me to encapsulate what it means to join such an incredible and unparalleled team of writers and editors for a site whose work, influence, and history means so much to me and to film culture," said Robert. "The personal warmth and creative generosity received from them and from Chaz, an endlessly supportive presence, are why, for me, this honor feels so momentous. I am overjoyed and privileged to contribute to their vision, and thank them for their confidence."
Robert has written widely about Black American pop culture and issues of representation, but I am pleased to read his opinions across the board. He brings a perspective that I find fresh and informative. We have also had the opportunity to work with him as a Guest Editor on several occasions and he is quite simply smart and fun to work with.
As a critic for RogerEbert.com, he has hailed such films as Nanfu Wang's "In the Same Breath" and "Mind Over Murder," Philippe Lacôte's "Night of the Kings," Haile Gerima's "Sankofa." Beginning with his remarkable 2019 essay, "The Fairy Tale of Home Ownership in 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco,'" Robert has written regularly for us, penning dispatches from the Sundance, Toronto and Karlovy Vary film festivals, tributes to late legends such as author Toni Morrison, and interviews with filmmakers like Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins.
"It's been a great joy and honor to work with Robert as a contributor for the last four years, and I'm overjoyed that his role is growing at the site," said Brian Tallerico. "He brings a collaborative spirit and deep intelligence to everything he does, two things that I'm sure will not only fit the identity of the site perfectly but help it achieve on another level."
Welcome to the team, Robert!