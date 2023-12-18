The 25 Best TV Series of 2023

And yet, when we asked the six regular TV critics at this site (Brian Tallerico, Nandini Balial, Cristina Escobar, Clint Worthington, Rendy Jones, and Kaiya Shunyata) to name their faves of the year, we got dozens of shows that really reflect a wide spectrum of genre, interest, and POV. So something must be working.

We've assembled 25 of the best and we're still missing undeniable gems like "What We Do in the Shadows" and the strike-truncated "Abbott Elementary." There was a cool "Justified" reboot this year too that didn't make it. What the list below reflects is the broad, current array of quality programs, including animation, horror, dramas, comedies, thrillers, and more. The choir of TV may not be as harmonious as it was a decade ago, but it feels somehow bigger, allowing more voices to sing their songs. As long as they stay creating programs as great as the 25 below, TV will find that great place again soon.

25. “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

The Sacklers have had a rough time of it on television these last few years—both overtly in “Painkiller” and “Dopesick” and more obliquely in stuff like “Pain Hustlers” and, well, “Succession.” But leave it to Mike Flanagan to delight most in the downfall of capitalism’s greatest death merchants, revamping the collected works of Edgar Allen Poe into another sprawling miniseries about how delicious it would feel to see the rich get their just desserts.

Over eight episodes, each of which twists one Poe tale of woe after another, “The Fall of the House of Usher” builds up the titular dynasty—one built off the backs of a fentanyl-like pharmaceutical — only to tear it down one brick at a time. It may not be the most startling or terrifying horror work of the year; Flanagan prefers the aesthetics of horror to its mechanics. But it gives him a chance to unleash his ensemble of regular players (Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Kate Siegel, the list goes on) on meaty, memorable characters whose squandered privilege makes them the perfect targets for darkly comic/karmic justice. Put simply, it’s Mike Flanagan’s take on a season of “American Horror Story,” camp and poetic in equal measure. No wonder horror fans are raven about it. - Clint Worthington