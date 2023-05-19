Roger Ebert Home
Chaz at Cannes

Cannes 2023: Table of Contents

The Editors

The following table of contents contains Chaz Ebert's video dispatches from Cannes 2023, produced by herself and Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, and written dispatches by Ben Kenigsberg, Jason Gorber and Lisa Nesselson. 

Video Dispatches:

Cannes 2023 Video #1: Previewing This Year's Highlights by Chaz Ebert and featuring Isaac Feldberg

Cannes 2023 Video #2: Festival Opens with Jeanne du Barry by Chaz Ebert

Written Dispatches:

Cannes 2023 Line-up Includes Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and Many More by Lisa Nesselson

Cannes 2023: Exciting Films at This Year's Festival by Ben Kenigsberg

Cannes 2023: Jeanne du Barry by Ben Kenigsberg

Cannes 2023: Monster, The Goldman Case, Occupied City, Strange Way of Life by Ben Kenigsberg

Cannes 2023: The Nature of Love, Occupied City, Anselm, Caligula by Jason Gorber

Cannes 2023: Black Flies, Youth (Spring), Homecoming by Ben Kenigsberg

Cannes 2023: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by Ben Kenigsberg

