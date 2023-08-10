Hollywood Necropolis: The Dangers of Digital Performers

“Rogue One” was bookended with another such moment. At the cost of the protagonists’ lives, the plans finally reach Princess Leia. Only “Leia” was another body double, played by Ingvild Deila, her face digitally molded into a Carrie Fisher who resembles not so much her 1977 self as a Second Life avatar. The moment was more ghoulish than intended because Fisher passed away 11 days after “Rogue One” arrived in theaters. By the time I saw it, she was already gone.

Two ghosts in one film, but not ghosts really. To say “ghost” suggests something of the original person remains. What I saw were two promissory notes to the stockholders of the Walt Disney Corporation that nothing could ever stop the IP train, not even death.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

It didn’t stop there. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” went further, resurrecting a smeary copy of the late Harold Ramis, which spoke digitally recreated words exhorting the living cast members to never let the dream of Ghostbusting or endless sequels die. This summer, things finally came to their terminally grim conclusion in “The Flash,” where a necropolis of beloved, departed actors looked on with slightly melting faces as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) sped through space and time in a flop that cost Warner Brothers Discovery at least $300 million. That “The Flash” bombed should be a heartening sign that audiences don’t want to see Hollywood playing Burke & Hare. But one would be foolish to assume the studio heads will give up the dream of not having to pay actors ever again so easily.

In “Rogue One,” Disney at least made an effort to secure the permission of Cushing’s estate. They have been much less scrupulous of late when it comes to the living. Take Alexandria Rubalcaba, a background actor on the Disney+ series “WandaVision.” According to an NPR article, during her time on the show, she and other background actors were herded into a trailer with a digital camera rig, scanned, and neither paid for this nor told what Disney might use the footage for. Discord grew among the various unions as it was revealed during contract negotiations that Disney and other corporations who use scanning technology intended to own the likenesses of the actors in perpetuity without ever paying the actor for using them.