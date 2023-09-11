When A Film Critic Gets Married At The Movies

It was at the Chicago Critics Film Festival held at the Music Box in 2017 where Kerry first asked Collin on a date, after he caught her eye at a meeting of the Chicago Film Lover Exchange, a movie discussion group founded by Rebecca Fagerholm. (As an aside, Rebecca Fagerholm is married to Matt Fagerholm, one of the Editors at Rogerebert.com. Matt acted as the videographer at the wedding in reciprocity for Collin assuming the role of videographer at his and Rebecca's wedding last July. I take some pride in nudging along that romance when I saw how kind and loving both Matt and Rebecca were. Yes, I really love love.)

Joe Martin and André McDanel (on left) pose with Rebecca and Matt Fagerholm on their wedding day. Matt will be officiating Joe and André's wedding in February. Photo by Koreena Hemker.

Collin and Kerry paid loving tribute to Collin's late father, as well as to their beloved friend, film critic and Black Harvest Film Festival founder Sergio Mims, who passed away last year. During the reception, six of Kerry's former college mates spoke lovingly of her daring as an independent woman who conquered many areas of life, but who was ready to settle down only when she found her equal in Collin.

A wedding arch was projected onto the deep blood red drapes of the Music Box theater to frame the bridal party. But before the wedding ceremony began, the couple, of course, treated their guests to a movie! But not just any movie, it was a half-hour pre-show curated by the Groom consisting of clips from some of their favorite movies. They brought down the house with a clip from Michael Showalter's romantic comedy, "The Big Sick," which was the first film that the bride and groom had seen together.