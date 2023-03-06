Roger Ebert Home
Women Writers Week 2023: Table of Contents

The Editors

This week, all of our content on the site is written by women. We'll update this table of contents page with links to new pieces as they go up.

INTROS

Introduction to Women Writers Week 2023 by Chaz Ebert & Nell Minow

TV REVIEWS

Stellar Acting Keeps Season Two of Perry Mason Afloat by Nandini Balial

INTERVIEWS

Not Beholden to Certain Invisible Rules: Anna Bogutskaya on Unlikeable Female Characters by Nell Minow

ESSAYS

Annihilation and the Power of Anxiety by Ally Johnson

The Lost Pioneers of the Early Film Era by Marya E. Gates

REPUBLISHED REVIEWS

The African Desperate by Peyton Robinson

After Blue by Katie Rife

The Batman by Christy Lemire

Blueback by Nell Minow

Creed III by Christy Lemire

Everything Everywhere All At Once by Marya E. Gates

The Forger by Monica Castillo

A Little White Lie by Tomris Laffly

The Lost City by Abby Olcese

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre by Sheila O'Malley

Palm Trees and Power Lines by Katie Rife

Smile by Katie Rife

Top Gun: Maverick by Tomris Laffly

REPUBLISHED ESSAYS

How a Mother's Love Transformed a Nation and Inspired a Movement by Carla Renata

How Dil Chahta Hai Raised the Bar for Commercial Hindi Cinema by Nandini Balial

In Jordan Peele's Nope, the Darkness Stares Back by Valerie Kalfrin

The Legacy of 90s Teen Girl Murder Films by Gabrielle Moss

On the Rise of Taylor Swift, Filmmaker by Lauren Coates

7 Movies to Watch on the 50th Anniversary of Watergate by Nell Minow

Scene Stealer: A Tribute to Isabel Jewell by Laura Emerick

Some Idea of Me: On the 10th Anniversary of Ruby Sparks by Marya E. Gates

