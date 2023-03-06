Women Writers Week 2023: Table of Contents

This week, all of our content on the site is written by women. We'll update this table of contents page with links to new pieces as they go up.
INTROS
Introduction to Women Writers Week 2023 by Chaz Ebert & Nell Minow
TV REVIEWS
Stellar Acting Keeps Season Two of Perry Mason Afloat by Nandini Balial
INTERVIEWS
Not Beholden to Certain Invisible Rules: Anna Bogutskaya on Unlikeable Female Characters by Nell Minow
ESSAYS
Annihilation and the Power of Anxiety by Ally Johnson
The Lost Pioneers of the Early Film Era by Marya E. Gates
REPUBLISHED REVIEWS
The African Desperate by Peyton Robinson
After Blue by Katie Rife
The Batman by Christy Lemire
Blueback by Nell Minow
Creed III by Christy Lemire
Everything Everywhere All At Once by Marya E. Gates
The Forger by Monica Castillo
A Little White Lie by Tomris Laffly
The Lost City by Abby Olcese
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre by Sheila O'Malley
Palm Trees and Power Lines by Katie Rife
Smile by Katie Rife
Top Gun: Maverick by Tomris Laffly
REPUBLISHED ESSAYS
How a Mother's Love Transformed a Nation and Inspired a Movement by Carla Renata
How Dil Chahta Hai Raised the Bar for Commercial Hindi Cinema by Nandini Balial
In Jordan Peele's Nope, the Darkness Stares Back by Valerie Kalfrin
The Legacy of 90s Teen Girl Murder Films by Gabrielle Moss
On the Rise of Taylor Swift, Filmmaker by Lauren Coates
7 Movies to Watch on the 50th Anniversary of Watergate by Nell Minow
Scene Stealer: A Tribute to Isabel Jewell by Laura Emerick
Some Idea of Me: On the 10th Anniversary of Ruby Sparks by Marya E. Gates