Black Writers Week

Black Writers Week 2023: Table of Contents

The Editors

The following table of contents features all articles published during Black Writers Week 2023 (June 19th through June 25th), arranged in the following categories: intros, features, interviews, reviews, TV reviews, republished features, republished interviews and republished reviews. —The Editors

INTROS

An Introduction to Black Writers Week 2023 by Chaz Ebert

Meet the Writers of Black Writers Week 2023 by Chaz Ebert

FEATURES

Rise of the Beats: On Hip-Hop and Hollywood by Shawn Edwards

Sweet Home Chicago Series for Juneteenth by Chaz Ebert

INTERVIEWS

Jumanji Meets Saw: DeWayne Perkins on The Blackening by Robert Daniels

REVIEWS 

Surrounded by Peyton Robinson

TV REVIEWS

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Continues the Franchise’s Dull Slate by Kaiya Shunyata

REPUBLISHED FEATURES

Considering John Ford's 'Apology Western,' Sergeant Rutledge by Sergio Mims

Dignified Defiance: Sidney Poitier (1927-2022) by Robert Daniels

Goodbye to a Legend: Tina Turner (1939-2023) by Brandon Wilson

In Loving Memory of Diahanne Carroll and Jessye Norman by Chaz Ebert

The Most—and Least—Fun I've Had at the Movies All Year by Chaz Ebert

Stigmatization of Mental Health for Black Men Permeates Cinematic Landscape by Carla Renata

REPUBLISHED INTERVIEW

Answering the Call: J.D. Dillard on Devotion by Rendy Jones

His Life Mattered: Director Nadia Hallgren and Attorney Ben Crump on CIVIL by Chaz Ebert

REPUBLISHED REVIEWS

Apples by Jourdain Searles

The African Desperate by Peyton Robinson

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster by Peyton Robinson

Beba by Niani Scott

The Blackening by Peyton Robinson

Devotion by Robert Daniels

I Got a Monster by Carla Renata

Kaepernick & America by Brandon Towns

Lost Ollie by Rendy Jones

Rye Lane by Peyton Robinson

Sisu by Robert Daniels

White Men Can't Jump by Robert Daniels

