Their Show Was the Gateway: Matt Singer on His New Book, Opposable Thumbs: How Siskel & Ebert Changed Movies Forever

At the same time, because I am such a huge fan of the show, it was intimidating. I had written a couple of books before, and I was fishing around for the next thing to do. I had a list of potential topics that I showed to my wife, and she said, “Some of these things would work, but why isn’t ‘Siskel & Ebert’ on here?” I hadn’t put it on the list because I was worried that I would screw it up. It meant so much to me that if I did a bad job, it would really eat at my soul. My wife was like, “First of all, you’re neurotic. Get over yourself.” [laughs] And that’s why I love her. Then she said, “If anyone else writes this book and you don’t, you’ll be furious!”, and I was like, “You know what? You’re right.” So all those sorts of factors came together, and that is what got the ball rolling down the hill.

How did you go about structuring the book?

In order to get my publisher, Putnam, onboard, I had to make a pitch document that included an outline. Because I was very fortunate to have worked a little bit on the final version of “At the Movies,” I had gotten to meet people like David Plummer, who was a supervising producer on “Ebert & Roeper,” and Don DuPree, who directed “Siskel & Ebert.” I reached out to them and said, “Just tell me stories.” Once they realized that I had no ulterior motive and that I just loved learning more about the show, they enjoyed telling them to me. Yet I wasn’t interested in simply writing a dishy biography. Part of what I loved about Roger and Gene was how they instilled their love of film in me, and I really wanted that to be a big part of the book as well. Throughout the book, I tried to alternate what sort of stories you’d be getting, such as their talk show appearances, the filmmakers that they helped inspire and all the drama that occurred when they went to Disney.

I also wanted to examine how they approached writing their reviews. In fact, one of the few things in the book that I didn’t include in the original pitch was the Appendix. That was something that I found during the research where I was rewatching hundreds of episodes of the show. I was struck by how many moves they really enjoyed that I wasn’t all that familiar with. I thought it would be great to get a little flavor of the Ebert Video Companion in there, as well as the “Siskel & Ebert” episodes that would highlight obscure titles that they dubbed “buried treasures.” So for the Appendix, I selected twenty-five lesser-known films that Roger and Gene recommended, and I watched each of them myself to ensure they had my stamp of approval as well. If people tell me that they sought out a film that they read about in the Appendix, that would be one of the best compliments that I could possibly get about the book.