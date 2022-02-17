Home Entertainment Guide: February 2022

Buy it here

New 2K digital master, approved by director Kirsten Johnson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring Johnson, cowriter and editor Nels Bangerter, and documentary sound recordist Judy Karp

New conversation among Johnson and her fellow producers Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness and coproducer Maureen A. Ryan

New interview with sound designer Pete Horner

New program featuring Johnson in conversation with Bangerter and filmmakers Mike Mills, Michael Moore, Joshua Oppenheimer, and Laura Poitras

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by author So Mayer

"Encanto"

The saga of Disney's "Encanto" could end up being one of the most game-changing industry stories of the early 2020s. The film was doing reasonably well with critics and audiences, but certainly wasn't setting the world on fire when it was released in late 2021. And then Disney made a big move and dropped it on Disney+ on Christmas Day. Families looking for something to do who would have normally gone to theaters gathered around their Smart TVs. And "Encanto" became one of the biggest modern Disney movies. Before you knew it, the songs were appearing everywhere, especially in the kid-driven sections of YouTube, which propelled the soundtrack and film in equal measure. The movie is a fun family adventure that will now spawn a franchise, and that wouldn't have happened without a streaming strategy. While anyone can (and apparently is) watching "Encanto" on Disney+, the DVD/Blu-ray comes with some cool special features, including deleted scenes, a sing along feature, and the short that played with the film in theaters.

Sing Along with the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs with on-screen lyrics as you watch the movie.

Familia Lo Es Todo – Members of the Disney Animation "Familia" cultural trust share real-life experiences in this exploration of the lovable Madrigal family members. We learn what inspired each character, and about how the artists' designs bring realism to their personalities.

Discover Colombia – The filmmaking team discusses how the multiple cultures, biodiversity and vibrant colors of Colombia are expressed in Encanto. They describe how satisfying it was to fully celebrate this beautiful country and support the theme of magical realism.

A Journey Through Music – The filmmakers invite us to discover how each character came to be represented musically. We follow the creation of Encanto's Colombian-inspired music, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda's songs and Germaine Franco's score, from concept to final recording.

Let's Talk About Bruno – Learn how the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," with its intriguing undertones, was created. Discover the extensive collaboration between Lin-Manuel Miranda, choreographer Jamal Sims, the voice cast and animators in bringing it to the screen.

Our Casita – La Casa Madrigal is alive with magic, and its emotional state is affected by other family members. From its colorful doors to its fine stonework, the magical house was designed using principles of Colombian tradition.

Outtakes – From the thrill of "nailing" a take in the presence of an entertainment industry icon to the hilarity of losing a wrestling match with tongue-twisting dialogue, join the cast for some good-natured fun from behind the microphone.

Journey to Colombia – With the help of the Colombian Cultural Trust, a dedicated team of consultants, the filmmakers of Encanto embark on a journey of discovery to learn more about Colombia and how best to reflect the country's cultures and environments on the big screen.

An Introduction to Far From the Tree – Writer and director Natalie Nourigat introduces the Walt Disney Animation Studios short film Far From the Tree.

Far From the Tree – Parenting is hard, especially when curiosity tugs at a young raccoon whose parent tries to keep them both safe. In the Walt Disney Animation Studios short Far From the Tree, this youngster learns to live with an open heart… even as danger lurks.

Deleted Scenes

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics.