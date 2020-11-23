The 2020 Frontrunners For Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress

Thespians who are likely to be in contention range from previous winners and overdue multi-nominees to lesser-known fresh faces. Ladies are first. Here is how the female acting categories are stacking up for now. My next column will delve into the actors who are deemed ripe for film awards.

Best Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”): Davis has competed in the lead category once before for 2011’s “The Help” and twice landed in the supporting category for 2008’s “Doubt” and winning for what was essentially a lead for 2016’s “Fences.” Her current film is based on an August Wilson play set in 1927 Chicago and captures the “Mother of the Blues” during a recording session. If Davis takes the trophy, it would be only the second time that a Black actress claimed the prize as a headliner. The first to do so was Halle Berry for her role in 2001’s “Monster’s Ball.”

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”): This TIFF title collected glowing reviews for McDormand’s performance as a flinty 60-ishwoman whose town has been affected by the 2018 recession and decides to live in a RV and roam the country looking for employment while encountering like-minded wanderers on wheels. McDormand—who has been nominated three times in the supporting category for her work in 1988’s “Mississippi Burning,” 2001’s “Almost Famous” and 2005’s “North Country”—has two lead actress wins for her work in 1996’s “Fargo” and 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” If she grasps a third, she will be closing in on Katherine Hepburn’s record of four lead wins.

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”): This impressive relative newcomer won a Best Supporting Emmy for her role as the young Princess Margaret on Netflix’s “The Crown.” She was bestowed with the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her heartbreaking performance as a mother whose home birth overseen by a midwife takes a tragic turn. The gripping half-hour-long single take that opens the movie is an avalanche of emotions with Kirby at the center. After that bravura turn, she subtly evokes a special kind of grief as her own life is put on hold. Academy voters often like to reward fresh, new and attractive talent in the Best Actress category and this Brit beauty certainly checks those boxes.