Sundance 2021: Table of Contents

Our coverage of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival organized by program. Links will go live as the coverage goes live. Coverage is by Brian Tallerico, Nick Allen, Robert Daniels, Kristy Puchko, and Carlos Aguilar.

U.S. Dramatic Competition

CODA

I Was a Simple Man

Jockey

John and the Hole

Mayday

On the Count of Three

Passing

Superior

“Together Together”

Wild Indian

U.S. Documentary Competition

“Ailey”

“All Light, Everywhere”

At the Ready

“Cusp”

Homeroom

“Rebel Hearts”

“Rito Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”

Summer of Soul

Try Harder!

“Users”

World Dramatic Competition

“The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet”

“Fire in the Mountains”

“Hive”

“Human Factors”

“Luzzu”

“One for the Road”

“The Pink Cloud”

“El Planeta”

“Pleasure”

“Prime Time”

World Documentary Competition

Captains of Zaatari

Faya Dayi

Flee

Misha and the Wolves

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Playing with Sharks

President

Sabaya

Taming the Garden

Writing with Fire

Premieres

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir”

“Bring Your Own Brigade”

Eight for Silver

How It Ends

In the Earth

In the Same Breath

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Land

“Marvelous and the Black Hole”

Mass

“My Name is Pauli Murray”

“Philly D.A.”

Prisoners of the Ghostland

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”

Spotlight

Night of the Kings

The World to Come

NEXT

“The Blazing World”

“Cryptozoo”

First Date

“Ma Belle, My Beauty”

R#J

Searchers

“Son of Monarchs”

“Strawberry Mansion”

“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Midnight

Censor

Coming Home in the Dark

“A Glitch in the Matrix”

Knocking

Mother Schmuckers

Violation

